Jackets' DL Lockett heading into portal

Georgia Tech interior defensive lineman Horace Lockett has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal today.





Lockett just completed his redshirt-sophomore season with the Jackets and will have two years of eligibility remaining.





Lockett played in 13 games overall in his three years at Georgia Tech, including 10 during the 2023 season. He has a career 25 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss to go with one forced fumble.





Lockett did not appear in a game during the 2024 season as he was sidelined early on due to an injury and could never make his way back into the defensive line rotation once he got back from the injury.





Lockett was rated as a four-star (5.8) prospect by rivals coming out of Westlake High in Atlanta in the class of 2022. He was the 32nd-ranked player in the state of Georgia and the 23rd-ranked defensive tackle prospect in the class overall.