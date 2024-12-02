Jackets' OL Robinson announces entry into portal

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Corey Robinson II announced today that he will enter the transfer portal for the second time in his college career.





Robinson just completed his redshirt-junior season with the Jackets and will have one year of eligibility remaining.





Robinson started his college career at Kansas where he redshirted for the 2021 season before entering the transfer portal and choosing Georgia Tech. Since arriving on The Flats, he has played in 36 games and has 24 starts, all at left tackle.





He started all 12 games at left tackle in 2022, made five starts in 2023 and then followed that up with seven starts this past season in 2024 as he battled back from an injury in camp.





Robinson was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) offensive tackle prospect coming out of Roswell High in Roswell in the 2021 class.