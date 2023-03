Georgia Tech's lone high school signee for the 2023 class, guard Blue Cain from IMG Academy (Fla.) reopened his recruitment on Tuesday following the dismissal of Josh Pastner as head coach of the Yellow Jackets along with most of Pastner's staff. The Rivals 150 guard was a big recruiting win for Pastner this past summer, but with new head coach Damon Stoudamire on the staff, a shift in scheme coming and uncertainty around a coaching change it is not surprising he asked for and received a release from his National Letter of Intent to Georgia Tech.

Cain detailed his planned future at Tech just three months ago, but the coaching change made him change his plans.

Both UGA and the University of San Francisco have reached out to Cain since he received his release. Georgia Tech remains an option per Cain.