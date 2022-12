JacketsOnline.com was in Montverde, Florida for day one of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Sunshine Classic (Dec. 1-3) hosted by Montverde Academy.

The second game of the day was an in-state battle between two nationally ranked programs – No. 11 IMG Academy (FL) and No. 3 Montverde Academy (FL). IMG Academy features 2023 Yellow Jackets signee Blue Cain.

Cain posted eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one turnover in 19 minutes of playing time off the bench.

After the game we got a quick update from Cain.