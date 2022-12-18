King gives the Jackets an experienced quarterback to compete with Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson in the spring after starting five games and playing in six for the Aggies this past season.

Georgia Tech used four different quarterbacks in 2022 and only have two on scholarship for the upcoming season so the need was clear and immediate for help. Head coach Brent Key dipped back into the Texas A&M well landing transfer quarterback Haynes King .

King enjoyed taking in Atlanta and the Tech campus during his official visit as well as the plan that coach Key and his staff led by new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke have in place.

"My favorite part was seeing the campus and how it is connected to the city as well. They have a lot of good ideas, especially with internships and stuff like that with the education part, but the thing that kind of set me on them being a big part of this recruitment is the way they are going to develop me with football, lifting weight and nutrition. It is a very good setup with the system they are running now," King said.

Meeting with the new offensive staff led Faulkner and Weinke was a big part of the visit and his decision as well.

"They've both been authentic and good to me," King said. "We"ve definitely built a relationship. Coach Weinke is definitely one of the guys that I do trust and that was a big part of my recruitment. One was finding a place that would give me a chance to play and two was finding somebody that I can trust."

King says nothing was promised other than an open competition with the two Zachs once he gets on campus at Tech.

"It is a competition, the best man plays," he said. "That is what I always liked about coach Weinke, he is going to be straight up and he is going to tell you the truth. It is always going to be the best man plays. There is going to be competition everywhere. Competition doesn't run me away at all."

Tech had some inside help recruiting King when they landed his former A&M teammate and receiver Chase Lane earlier in the week, but the process played out a little differently than people thought.

"Chase has been good. I actually helped him get on here," King said. "I was telling him about this place and my relationship with coach Weinke and then he got on the phone with a couple of the coaches and it was the same deal, they were authentic to him and real and straightforward and that is kind of what sold him."

Before he left campus, King had a final meeting with coach Key as well.

"My talks with coach Key were good. It was kind of warming. It felt good and he is straightforward with us and he is going to tell us how it is going to be and that nothing is given to you."

King gives Tech three quarterbacks for spring ball on scholarship.