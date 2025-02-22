Tech struggles and continues road woes in 69-54 loss at BC

CHESNUT HILL, Ma.- Boston College snapped a two-game winning steak for the Jackets with a 69-54 win over Georgia Tech. After a week off the Jackets started slow in both halves and dug holes that were difficult to climb out of. Tech fell to 13-14 on the season and 7-9 in ACC play in a three-way tie for 8th place in the league. The Eagles won back-to-back ACC games for the first time this season and improved to 4-12 in league play and 12-15 overall.

Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire was frustrated with the way his team played on Saturday and kept his team in the locker room for a long time after the game before speaking to the media.

“We just got to be more connected and the big picture for me and the challenge is all about trying to lock the guys in. I knew a week off was going to be a struggle but you can’t play records because we are not good enough. We’ve got to play the game and I was a little disappointed in that. I can accept them losing and it wasn’t because they didn’t play hard, but they didn’t do different things and BC was a team that was struggling and trying to make things happen to get into the conference tournament,” Stoudamire said.

Tech is 12-3 this season in McCamish Pavilion and Stoudamire said his team has to get over the mental hump of playing better on the road.

“It is mental, you know a lot goes on and just have to be mentally tough because it is not physical,” he said of the losing on the road. “You have to be mentally tough.”

Three-point shooting was the main difference in the game in the first half and then points in the paint in the second half. The Jackets were cold all game inside and outside while the Eagles started the game hot from three-point land connecting on 8-18 in the first half but just 1-6 in the second half. Instead, the Eagles scored 20 of their 24 points in the paint in the second half while Tech had 20 in the paint.

Baye Ndongo had another double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds as well as four assists and two blocks to lead the way for the Jackets, but Tech’s big three scorers Nait George, Lance Terry, and Duncan Powell combined for 7-36 shooting and just 27 points. That wasn’t good enough. George had six assists, but also five turnovers for the second straight game for the Jackets. Terry had 15 points but eight of those came at the free-throw line.

BC's Donald Hand Jr. led all scorers with 20 points and the Eagles' Chad Venning added 13 points and seven rebounds while blocking four shots around the rim by the Jackets. The Jackets were 6-16 on layups in the game continuing a bad trend throughout the season of missing easy baskets.

Boston College shot well in the first half from three 8-18 while Tech was just 3-11 and Nait George and Duncan Powell combined for 1-13 shooting as the Jackets dug a 32-27 hole at the half. BC was 3-10 inside the arc and Tech was 7-19. Donald Hand Jr. had 13 points and Baye Ndongo also had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half.

Both halves started with long scoreless stretches for the Jackets which was likely the deciding factor in the game.

“The shots weren’t falling and we let that get to us and affect our defense,” Terry said. “Boston College kind of picked up on that and their energy picked up while ours kind of went.”

Tech went down 5-0 in the first 2:46 of the game before a 5-0 run tied the game and the Jackets trailed by one at the first media timeout 11-10 with 14:37 left in the first half. After the second media timeout, Ndongo hit two free throws to put the Jackets up 14-13 with 11:18 in the half. The Eagles hit three three-pointers in the next frame to pull ahead 22-18 with 7:48 left at the next media timeout. Tech pulled within three thanks to a four-minute scoring drought for BC at the final media timeout 25-22 with 3:21 left in the half. Powell missed a layup with 31 seconds left in the half setting up a final possession with the Jackets down 31-27. Chad Venning was fouled with 8.1 left and hit one of two and Mustaf missed a layup at the buzzer Tech trailed 32-27 at the break.

Tech did not score before the first media timeout of the second half digging a 38-27 hole with 15:40 left in the game. The lead and scoreless stretch extended to 14:24 and a 42-27 lead for the Eagles. Lance Terry snapped it with a pair of free throws. Lance Terry cut the lead to single digits on a pair of free throws 49-40 but Venning responded with a layup and then George hit a three to make it 51-43. Terry hit a pair of free throws to make it a 7-point game with just under five minutes to go. George hit a three after a BC basket to make it 56-50. BC hit a field goal and added two free throws from Hand to go back up 10 with 2:28 to play.

The Jackets will be back on the road on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh aiming to improve on a 1-9 start on the road this season with just two road games remaining this year.