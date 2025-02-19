WR Davis still hungry to get better, excited about Georgia Tech offer

One of the easiest wide receivers to pick out at the recent Under Armour Next All-American Camp Series stop in Carrollton was 2026 prospect Kentrell Davis.





The Birmingham native who plays his prep football at Parker High has the look and athleticism of an old-school, physically-gifted receiver as he stands at 6-foot-3 and is somewhere between 180 to 190 pounds while running smooth routes and being able to catch consistently as he uses his frame to put defensive backs at a disadvantage.





Those skills were on display at the Under Armour camp as Davis said he felt like he had a good day but always knows there is room for improvement.





"I feel like I had a good day," Davis told JOL following the camp back on Feb. 9. "There were some good players here, and I feel like I got to get myself better. There is still some work to do. I know I could've done better, but we're going to stay in the lab. I feel like I can compete with the best."





Davis, who is ranked as a three-star (5.6) wide receiver prospect by Rivals in the 2026 class, already had several college offers going back to last Spring but picked up four more in January as coaches were allowed to contact and visit prospects once again following the winter dead period. Among the new offers Davis picked up in January were Oregon, Missouri, South Florida and Georgia Tech to push his offer list total to double digits as it already included multiple from Power 4 conference schools.





Davis said he appreciates the interest he's received so far during his recruitment but hasn't let it deter him from aiming higher for himself as a player.





"It's really a blessing," said Davis. "It's still a lot going on. Like I was saying, I still need to get better. Even when I'm getting these offers, every day is still another day to get one percent better."







Included in the busy January for Davis was a call from Georgia Tech as Davis received an offer from Jackets' wide receivers coach Trent McKnight. Davis said the offer meant a lot to him, and Tech is definitely a school he wants to get more info about in the next few months as he gets ready to narrow his list down at some point.





"I'm building a relationship with Coach McKnight. He's a good guy," said Davis. "I'm planning on going down there in March and see how it is. I'm really excited (about Georgia Tech), and I really want to get down there."







Davis expects to visit several schools over the next few months but doesn't have any official visits on the calendar yet for this Summer. He said he's "seeing how things play out right now" and figuring out who is the most interested in him and his development before narrowing things down and eventually making a college commitment.





Georgia Tech is one of the schools in the mix and will be able to show Davis up close what the school and program has to offer when he visits during Spring football in March.