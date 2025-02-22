Report: Georgia Tech hires Darius Eubanks as new linebackers coach

Georgia Tech has found its new linebackers coach as Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported on Saturday that the Jackets have hired Darius Eubanks, who most recently served as linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator at Georgia Southern.





Eubanks fills the void left by the departure of Tyler Santucci, who served as linebackers coach this past season along with his duties as defensive coordinator.





Eubanks is a Thomson, Georgia native and a former Georgia Southern linebacker himself, playing for the Eagles from 2009-2012 before an NFL career that spanned from 2013-2016 and included stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





Eubanks started his coaching career in 2017 and has had multiple stops along the way, most recently serving at his alma mater Georgia Southern the last two seasons. He was Georgia Southern's safeties and nickels coach in 2023 before moving to linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator in 2024.





Eubanks has also been a part of the coaching staff in different roles at Arkansas (2017, defensive line graduate assistant), Samford (2018-21, safeties and later defensive backs and assistant special teams coordinator), Georgia State (2021, safeties) and Liberty (2022, defensive backs).





During his most recent season at Georgia Southern in 2024, Eubanks coached Marques Watson-Trent who led the conference in tackles and was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.