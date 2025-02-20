NC State's huge second-half run helps send Tech to 83-68 home loss

Often you can point to a certain sequence in a basketball game that ultimately made the difference in the outcome.





That sequence was a 17-0 run by NC State that spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter in the Wolfpack's 83-68 win over Georgia Tech in a matchup of Top-20 ranked teams on Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion.





After Georgia Tech (21-6, 9-6 in ACC) got a jumper from Dani Carnegie to take a 53-52 lead with 3:10 remaining in the third, its first lead since 10-9 in the first quarter, NC State proceeded to reel off the final 14 points of the period to take a 66-53 lead to the fourth. The Wolpack then added a 3-pointer by Madison Hayes to open the final period to go up by 16, and Georgia Tech could never fully recover.





"I thought we were really rolling at that point and went up one I think 53-52, and (NC State) just came storming back. It was like they just weren't going to be denied," said Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner following the loss. "Now we did a few things that didn't help our cause, and once you turn the ball over with them, they're gone. We did a few things that just put us back in the hole, and that was unfortunate. At the end of the day, 19 assists to 10 turnover for us, I mean I'll take that, but the turnovers were crucial and at crucial times. And our defense was porous on stopping the jump shot."





The Jackets continued to battle and got within eight at one point early in the fourth at 71-63 but couldn't ever get any closer as NC State (21-5, 13-2 in ACC) put the game away down the stretch with several more big jump shots, defensive stops and free throws.





NC State was led by Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks, who scored 17 points apiece. Saniya Rivers added 16 points, and Madison Hayes scored 14 to give the Wolfpack four in double figures. Rivers added eight assists and seven rebounds to get close to triple-double territory, and Tilda Trygger had eight points and seven rebounds.





"NC State shot the heck out of the ball," said Fortner. "Our focus was to try to take away the paint points because they score a lot of points in the paint. But we gave up too many middle drives, too many things that made it really hard to defend them off the bounce. So the defense has got to get better, and that's the disappointing part. They shot the ball so well, and we didn't do a whole lot to affect them. So that has to be something that we go back and evaluate and try to figure out how to be better defenders in that regard."





NC State finished the game shooting 53.2 percent from the field and made 40 percent of its 3s, while Georgia Tech shot 39.7 percent from the field and were 7-of-22 on 3s.





Georgia Tech also had four in double figures in scoring with Tonie Morgan leading the way with 17 points. Dani Carnegie added 16 points, Kara Dunn scored 11 and Kayla Blackshear had 10. Blackshear was also the leading rebounder with nine boards, and Morgan contributed six assists.





Zoesha Smith added nine points and seven rebounds for the Jackets.





NC State went on a strong run over the final half of the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter as it built as much as a 13-point lead at 31-18 with 6:36 remaining in the first half, but Georgia Tech fought back from there to narrow the deficit to 42-36 at the half.





Morgan played a big role in keeping the Jackets in the game with 11 points in the first half while the guard duo of James and Brooks combined for 26 of the Wolfpack's first-half points.





Georgia Tech seemed to come out of the locker room in the second half with a little more energy and fought all the way back to a 53-52 lead before NC State's huge run to turn the game in its favor for good.





Georgia Tech will complete its three-game homestand on Sunday when it welcomes Florida State to McCamish Pavilion for a 4 p.m. tip before heading out on a West Coast trip to close out the regular season, the Jackets play at Cal next Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern and follow that up with a trip to Stanford next Sunday for a 5 p.m. Eastern tip. The ACC Tournament begins in Greensboro on March 5.





NC State is back home for its next one as the Wolfpack host No. 1 Notre Dame in another huge ACC matchup on Sunday at noon.