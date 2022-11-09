With a small senior class and several players eligible for a covid year, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner has been very selective with the 2023 signing class. The Jackets signed Blue Cain on Wednesday as likely the only signee for Tech during the early signing period.

Cain is a versatile guard who brings a lot to the table in a smaller signing class for Pastner.

“Blue is going to be a really good player,” said Pastner. “He’s a really good athlete who can shoot the ball very well. He has a high basketball IQ and will fit very well with what we do. He’s a high-character young man, and he’ll be a great addition to our team, our program, and the Georgia Tech community. We’re very excited to have him join our program.”



