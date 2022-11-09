With a small senior class and several players eligible for a covid year, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner has been very selective with the 2023 signing class. The Jackets signed Blue Cain on Wednesday as likely the only signee for Tech during the early signing period.
Cain is a versatile guard who brings a lot to the table in a smaller signing class for Pastner.
“Blue is going to be a really good player,” said Pastner. “He’s a really good athlete who can shoot the ball very well. He has a high basketball IQ and will fit very well with what we do. He’s a high-character young man, and he’ll be a great addition to our team, our program, and the Georgia Tech community. We’re very excited to have him join our program.”
Cain explained his decision to commit to JOL back in June.
"I have a great relationship with all of the coaches and the current players and Georgia Tech just felt like home to me and I felt comfortable with coach Pastner," Cain said at the time. "Coach Pastner was very excited when I committed. At Tech I get to play in the ACC and there are a lot of good conferences but no conference is better than the ACC and I want to play against the best of the best. Tech has so much to offer and I love the staff relationships with the players and the interactions between them that you can't fake and the resources they have in Atlanta and the P3 is there too."
With just one other scholarship currently available for 2022-23, Cain could remain the only signee until next spring. Cain is scheduled to play his senior season at IMG Academy this fall.