Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for his sophomore season as a Yellow Jacket per multiple reports on Tuesday that confirmed earlier JOL reports on the subject and the school has confirmed the news via social media.

Ndongo started the final 29 games of the season and made the All-ACC Rookie Team in his freshman season finishing in the top categories in several ACC stats including rebounds per game, offensive rebounds per game, blocked shots, and field goal percentage.

He was the second leading scorer on the team behind Miles kelly at 12.9 points per game and shot 55.8 percent from the field with 8.2 rebounds per game and 32 blocks in 29 games of action after missing the first three games of the season with a hand injury.

Head coach Damon Stoudamire will have his defensive anchor back with Ndongo returning to mix with a talent top 15 recruiting class for 2024 and returning starters Naithan George and Kowacie Reeves.