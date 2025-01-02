Tech lands veteran punter Marshall Nichols from UNLV

Georgia Tech's newest portal commit will get a chance to play his final season at home in Atlanta. Tech landed punter Marshall Nichols from UNLV out of the portal to replace senior punter David Shanahan. Nichols a grad transfer from the Rebels has one season of eligibility remaining and returns to his hometown of Atlanta.

Nichols spent the previous three seasons punting for UNLV, landing on the Ray Guy Watch List. His sophomore year was a particularly impressive campaign, with 51 punts for a 47.9 average and 20 punts over 50 yards. In 2024 he had a 79-yard punt and had a career-high 20 punts of his 54 end up inside the 20 with a 44.3 average for the season.

The former Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Sandy Springs) standout began his career as a walk-on at Mississippi State before transferring to UNLV in 2022 where he won the punting job as a redshirt freshman.

He joins snapper Luke Whiting from FAU as special teams portal additions for the Jackets this offseason.