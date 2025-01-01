Tech linebacker Cruz enters the transfer portal

Versatile sophomore defender Jacob Cruz struggled to carve out a role in the Georgia Tech defense during his two seasons on the Flats and he entered the transfer portal following the Jackets' loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl.

With starting defensive end Romello Height out, Kevin Harris started the game moving Cruz into a position to play more, but he still didn't see much action playing just six snaps against the Commodores.

Cruz was a key contributor on special teams in 2023, but had fewer snaps in 2024 dropping from 186 special teams snaps to 54 this past season.

The former North Cobb Christian transfer was recruited to play middle linebacker on the Flats but moved to edge with the change in defensive staff. Cruz played mostly receiver and middle linebacker in high school making his adjustment to the edge spot a major adjustment.

He will have three years to play two seasons at his next school.