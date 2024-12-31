Tech DB Jayden Davis enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Jayden Davis announced via social media on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal.





Davis, a redshirt-freshman, saw action in eight games for the Jackets this past season but didn't record any stats. That follows a freshman season at Cincinnati in which he played in two games and didn't record any stats while redshirting. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when he finds his next stop.





Davis was ranked as a 3-star (5.7) safety by Rivals out of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class and as the No. 47 player in the state of Georgia and No 38 overall player at his position in the country. He received offers from close to 20 schools, including multiple in the ACC and SEC, before eventually choosing Cincinnati.