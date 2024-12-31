Linebacker Dozier is another Yellow Jacket headed to portal

Georgia Tech linebacker Caleb Dozier announced Tuesday morning via social media that he would be entering the transfer portal after one year with the Yellow Jackets.





Dozier, a true freshman, didn't appear in a game in 2024 for Georgia Tech and maintains his redshirt so he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.





Dozer was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) inside linebacker prospect by Rivals out of Headland High in Headland, Alabama in the 2024 class. He originally committed to Mississippi State early in the recruiting process before switching to Georgia Tech a couple weeks before signing day. He was ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the state of Alabama in the 2024 class and collected double-digit offers during the recruiting cycle.