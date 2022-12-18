Camden (S.C) Shymeik Jones , committed to Appalachian State until Sunday evening, announced his decision to commit to Georgia Tech on Sunday following his unofficial visit earlier in the day.

"I thank App State for everything, but I am flipping to Georgia Tech, said Jones bluntly following his time in Atlanta on Sunday. "When I first showed up, the first thing I did was meet with Coach (David) Turner. From there, we went and did pictures and the photoshoot, and then we went on a tour. I really liked the tour."

Coach Turner and Jones had remained in contact all throughout the process. As things continued to heat up between the two prior to the offer, the vision for Jones' role at GT became clearer.

"The thing that Coach Turner likes the most about me is my body and my frame, but overall what he is most excited about is the potential he sees in me as I grow into a great player," he said. "Starting out, I will be playing defensive end, but then from there I will progress into a defensive tackle as I add weight and develop."

Turner's vision for Jones played a big role in his decision to pull the trigger on a commitment just hours after the visit. So, too, did his time with Coach Key, and his ability to not only sell the program, but do so with proven results.

"Coach Key did a really good job of showing me that Georgia Tech is a special place, rather than just telling me. He went over the different facts of the school, showing proof of what can happen.

The linebacker coach at Camden HS is a name that most Georgia Tech fans may remember- PJ Davis. Davis has had a huge impact on Jones despite not actually coaching his position.

"I brought my linebackers coach with me on the visit, he graduated from there. He was one of the people that motivated me the most when I first started playing football," said Jones. "He saw the raw potential I had. He placed a priority on his linebackers not getting touched, so my ability to fill the gaps created a bond as he motivated me to improve.

Jones will sign on Wednesday, and plans to enroll in classes on The Flats in January.



