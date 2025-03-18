Following the Future: How GT signees/commits finished the 2024-25 season

Prep basketball wrapped up the 2024-2025 season recently as several Georgia Tech signees and commits put together impressive individual years and contributed heavily to their teams' successes.





Here is a look at how each of them did in the another hoops edition of Following the Future:





2025 signees





Brandon Stores Jr., Guard/Small Forward, St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.)

Stores was a huge part of St. Raymond's season in which the Ravens finished 17-13 following a 63-61 overtime loss to Archbishop Stepinac in the Intersectional City Finals back on March 9 at Fordham University. Stores played in all 30 games for his team and led them in scoring with 20.3 points per game while also pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game. He added 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game and passed the 2,000-point mark for his high school career back in February.





Eric Chatfield Jr., Guard, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

The point guard Chatfield helped the Knights make a run all the way to the Class AAAA State Championship Game in Macon where they lost a tough one 60-51 to North Oconee to finish as state runners-up with a 27-5 overall record. Chatfield was the leading scorer in the championship game loss for his team with 20 points. He was named the Region 4-AAAA Player of the Year during a senior season in which he averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game over 28 games. He also added 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.





Cole Kirouac, Forward/Center, City Reapers (OTE)

Kirouac was a part of a City Reapers team that made it all the way to the OTE Finals series where they eventually lost 3-1 to the league champion YNG Dreamerz. The big man averaged 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during the City Reapers' playoff run, including a high of 13 points on March 2 against Fear of God Athletics, a high of 13 rebounds on March 8 vs. the YNG Dreamerz and a high of seven blocks vs. Fear of God Athletics on Feb. 26. For the season overall, Kirouac averaged 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.





Akai Fleming, Guard, Cold Hearts (OTE)

Fleming was one of the Cold Hearts' few bright spots during the OTE regular season in which the team won just three games. He was shut down late in the regular season due to a nagging injury and was unable to play in the postseason in which the No. 8 seed Cold Hearts pulled off an upset in the first round vs. the No. 4 seed Blue Checks to advance to the semis. Fleming was the second-leading scorer on his team during the regular season, averaging 15.6 points per game. He also pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game to go with 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The long lefty guard scored in double digits in eight of 10 games he played with a season-high of 23, which he recorded on two separate occasions.





Mouhamed Sylla, center, Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Sylla played his senior season for the Bella Vista Open team that went 9-17 overall and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Arizona CAA Boys Basketball Championships before losing to Eduprize-Gilbert Open 85-67 on Feb. 19. No individual stats were available for Sylla.





2026 Commits





Moustapha Diop, Forward, City Reapers (OTE)

Diop was a contributor off the bench for much of the season and the playoffs for a City Reapers team that had several experienced class of 2025 players in the starting lineup. He was a part of the City Reapers' OTE runner-up run as he averaged 3.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs and 4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in the regular season. His season-high in points was 11 back on Feb. 14 vs. RWE and his season-high in rebounds came in the playoffs when he pulled down 11 vs. Fear of God Athletics on March 2.