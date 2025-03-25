Georgia Tech Practice Notes and Quotes OL Day 3/25

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football returned after a 10-day break for spring break to the practice fields on Tuesday morning. After practice, it was offensive line day for the media, led by offensive line coach Geep Wade, assistant offensive line coach Mike Polly, and senior guards Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge, all speaking to the media for the first time in 2025.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Jackets have to replace two starters on the offensive line at center and right tackle, with Weston Franklin and Jordan Williams both out of eligibility.

The center position is a battle between sophomores Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola. Both played last season with Moore playing guard, tackle and tight end as well as a couple of center reps. Alo-Tupuola played extensively on special teams.

“At center, we had some guys that had a lot of reps here at Georgia Tech over the years with Harrison and Tana. We feel like we got some leadership at the center position,” Wade said. “We are working a bunch of centers, and then we have one that is still not here (Jimmy Bryson).”

At right tackle, the Jackets have rolled with redshirt freshmen Jameson Riggs and Jordan Floyd through the early part of camp.

“So at right tackle, it is a little bit by committee, trying to figure out who can take over J Will’s role,” Wade said. “I’m proud of what he did last year, and I thought he took his game to a new level…That is a position right now that I’m not saying we are worried about, but that is a position we’ve got to hone in and figure out who is going to take that position.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES