Rivals 4-star CB Terry becomes Jackets' second 2026 commit

Georgia Tech received some more huge news on the recruiting front on Thursday afternoon as Rivals 4-star (5.8) cornerback Jaedyn Terry committed to the Jackets via an announcement on his social media.





Terry was on campus for a spring visit on Thursday morning as he decided to pull the trigger on the commitment and become the Jackets' second member of the 2026 class. Rivals 3-star cornerback (5.6) Traeviss Stevenson also committed to Georgia Tech back on March 18.





Terry said Georgia Tech was the whole package that he was looking for and that is what led to his commitment.





"I chose Georgia Tech because of the relationship with the coaches, environment and the brotherhood with the players," said Terry. "Coach (Brent) Key is a coach I definitely want to coach me. He’s going to be hard on you, but that's something you have to want. And he’s definitely not scared to play anybody, and that's what i like most about him."





Terry said he really didn't know if he would commit or not during the visit on Thursday, but his mind was made up when the visit "showed me all I needed to know."





Terry is ranked as the 49 overall player in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class and the 28th-ranked cornerback in the nation. The 6-3, 175-pound prospect from Manchester High in Manchester, Georgia) had collected double-digit offers, including several from Power 4 Conference schools.





New Georgia Tech cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones played a big role in Terry's recruitment and eventual commitment.





"Since Day 1 me and Coach Kobie instantly had that brother-to-brother bond, And to me that's important in this process," said Terry.