Tech's George enters the transfer portal after strong sophomore season

Georgia Tech point guard Nait George is entering the transfer portal according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, who reported the news via social media on Tuesday evening.





George spent two seasons with the Jackets and appeared in 63 games with 62 of those being starts. He is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. His assist numbers were good enough to lead the ACC, and he had five 20-plus point scoring efforts on his way to being named All-ACC Honorable Mention.





George will have two more years of eligibility once he decides on his next stop. He would also have the opportunity to withdraw from the portal in order to return to Georgia Tech.





George was rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals in the 2023 recruiting class out of Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. His other reported offers were from Seattle, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Sam Houston State.