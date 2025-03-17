Georgia Tech Hoops Notebook ahead of the NIT

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire and forward Baye Ndongo spoke to the media on Monday on the eve of Georgia Tech’s NIT opener against Jacksonville State Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Stoudamire had his team practice on Sunday and had them prepared in case the Jackets received a postseason bid to the NIT or another postseason tournament.

“Ever since we lost in the ACC Tournament I’ve just been trying to keep guys together and keep the focus. It is spring break here and there are a lot of different things going on so that is pretty much what I’ve been trying to do,” he said.

The Gamecocks come to Atlanta after finishing second in Conference USA with a 22-12 record under ninth-year coach Ray Harper. Jacksonville State lost to Liberty in the Conference USA Championship game Saturday.

“Jacksonville State is a team that plays really hard and they have a guy who can really score the ball so we know things about them, but obviously at the end of the day it is going to be about our energy and our effort,” Stoudamire said.

The Gamecocks' leading scorer, guard Jaron Pierre Jr., is averaging 21.5 points per game and attempting 7.5 threes per game, hitting 38.2 percent.

