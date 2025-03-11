Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 3/11

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued spring practice on Tuesday as the Jackets wind down this week before a 10-day break for spring break starting on Friday. Tuesday was running backs day with the media and running backs coach Norv McKenzie and senior offensive assistant Brian Bohannon took questions from the media along with senior star running back Jamal Haynes and senior special teams ace running back Daylon Gordon.

For McKenzie, his running back room that nearly ran out of bodies at times last season is restocked with a healthy Haynes and Trelain Maddox and new players like Penn transfer Malachi Hosley and true freshman JP Powell to go with sophomore Anthony Carrie and Gordon. Only junior Chad Alexander is out for spring ball with a lower body injury giving McKenzie a pretty full group of backs to coach.

“We’ve got a ton of guys in the room and we have a lot of guys back,” McKenzie said. “Jamal has done a great job so far of becoming a leader and I feel like he has always been one to lead by example, but he is being more vocal and watching more film and asking more questions which is really good. Then you have Trelain Maddox who played some last year and was able to go in against VMI and Louisville and have some success. Anthony Scoota Carrie is going into year two and he had some snaps last year and then we’ve got Malachi who played a ton of snaps at Penn and JP who is a high school kid and an early enrollee and DG, Daylon Gordon is in there. We have a lot of continuity in that room and we have some experience because last year almost everybody had to play and because of that guys were able to gain some experience which is really good for us.

