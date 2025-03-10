Georgia Tech visit makes impact on 2026 linebacker Savage

Georgia Tech has made the linebacker position a high priority in the 2026 class early on, and one of those targets came away very impressed with the program following a spring visit on Saturday.





2026 linebacker Jacob Savage made his way down from Kentucky to Atlanta along with his family to check out the Jackets' third practice of the spring, spend some time with the Tech coaches and see the facilities up close. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect said the visit couldn't have gone any better.





"It went great!" Savage told JOL on Sunday. "The conversations and time I spent with the entire staff was great. My family and I felt really welcomed and the atmosphere was amazing."





Savage currently holds double-digit offers, including multiple from schools in the Big Ten and ACC. Georgia Tech offered this past Fall, and Savage was able to make a gameday visit last November to see the Jackets upset of Miami. But Saturday's trip was his first seeing how head coach Brent Key runs his practices, and Savage said it was a huge positive.





"What stood out the most was the intensity of practice and how involved Coach Key and the entire staff was during practice," said Savage.





Savage will make several more visits this spring, including scheduled trips to Northwestern (March 15), Louisville (March 22), Michigan State (March 29), Indiana (April 5), Purdue (April 12) and Minnesota (April 19). He also has an official visit already set up with Michigan State for the end of May, and after Saturday's visit to Georgia Tech, he plans on setting up an OV on The Flats as well.





"After the visit I plan on taking an OV there, and they are definitely towards the top of my list as of right now," said Savage. "The relationships and trajectory of the program is really impressive."





Savage will be a name to watch in the Jackets' search for top-tier linebacker prospects in the 2026 class as they have several targets at the position, including in-state and out-of-state prospects. Georgia Tech is bit of an outlier school in his recruitment as most of his offers have come from Big Ten or other schools in the northeast and Great Lakes region of the country, but being in the southeast could be a positive as something different from the others.