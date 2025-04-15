TE Lodge intends to re-enter portal after a few months at Tech

After a brief time with Georgia Tech, tight end Harry Lodge plans to re-enter the transfer portal when the next window opens. Sources confirmed the decision with JOL.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Lodge was one of two tight ends to transfer to Tech this past December as he followed tight end J.T. Byrne who transferred to Georgia Tech from Cal.





After Lodge's departure, the Jackets now have five tight ends on the roster, including Byrne, Luke Harpring, Josh Beetham, Brett Seither, Jackson Long and walk-on Blake Ragsdale. Tech will also welcome in tight ends Connor Roush and Kevin Roche this summer after both being a part of the 2025 recruiting class.





Lodge spent two seasons at Wake Forest as he played in six games in 2023 as a freshman while not recording any stats and then played in 10 games as a sophomore as he recorded 12 catches for 110 yards. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he finds his next school.





Lodge was an unranked tight end prospect according to Rivals out of Belmont Hill High in Belmont Hill, Massachusetts in the 2022 recruiting class and chose Wake Forest offer an offer from Old Dominion.