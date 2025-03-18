Talented CB Stevenson gives Jackets first 2026 commit

A recent visit to see Georgia Tech up close for spring practice was all 2026 cornerback Traeviss Stevenson needed to convince him that Georgia Tech was "home."





Stevenson became Georgia Tech's first commit of the 2026 class on Tuesday as he pledged to the Jackets following a very impactful visit to The Flats back on March 8.





"I chose GT because i walked in and it immediately felt like home," Stevenson told JOL on Sunday. "It feels like family with the coaches there."





Stevenson chose the Jackets over offers from double-digit schools, including multiple in the Power 4 from Pittsburgh, Stanford and Vanderbilt. He said he got to see everything on his recent visit to Georgia Tech, from the intensity at practice to touring the athletic facilities to spending some time talking with the coaches, specifically new cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones who he said he continues to develop a strong relationship with.





Stevenson said he is very thankful for the opportunity ahead of him at Georgia Tech and is ready to make the most of it, coming from Brooks County High in Quitman, Georgia where he said many players don't get a chance like this one.





"I feel great about. Doing it different in Quitman," said Stevenson. "Just not satisfied until my mama is retired."





Now with his commitment locked in, Stevenson, who was recently rated as a 3-star (5.6) prospect by Rivals, is focused on finishing his high school career at Brooks County strong and is looking forward to giving Jackets' fans lots to cheer over the next few years.





"I'm ready to put on a show on The Flats," said Stevenson. "The fans can expect a monster."





Stevenson has an official visit scheduled at Georgia Tech for June 6 as he will now become an extra recruiter for the Jackets.





With one commitment on the board now, Georgia Tech will look to continue the momentum as the spring and early summer should be a busy one on the recruiting front for the coaching staff.