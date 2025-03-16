Jackets NIT bound, will host Jacksonville State in first round Tuesday

Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire aren't quite finished yet in 2024-25.





The Jackets were announced as an NIT (National Invitation Tournament) participant on Sunday night when the brackets were revealed for the tournament and as a No. 4 seed will host Jacksonville State in the first round on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPN2.





Georgia Tech (17-16) will be playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2020-2021 season under head coach Josh Pastner when it went on a run to the ACC Tournament title before being defeated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Loyola-Chicago. This will be the Jackets' first appearance in the NIT since 2016-17 when they finished as the NIT runner-up, and that followed the 2015-16 season when they made it to the NIT quarterfinals.





Georgia Tech started the season 9-12 before February and then won eight of its last 12 games, including upsets of Louisville and Clemson and an ACC Tournament victory over Virginia this past Wednesday.





Jacksonville State went 22-12 this season and finished tied for second in the Conference USA regular-season standings as the Gamecocks will meet Georgia Tech for the first time ever.





The winner of the Georgia Tech-Jacksonville State opening-round matchup will battle the winner of 1-seed UC-Irvine vs. Northern Colorado, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at 10 p.m. The second round of the NIT will be played on either Saturday or Sunday, March 22 or 23, and will be hosted by the higher-seeded team remaining.