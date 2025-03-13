Tech takes #1 Duke to the wire in 78-70 ACCT loss

CHARLOTTE, NC- Georgia Tech gave #1 Duke a scare with a strong first-half performance, but after Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg went down with an injury, Duke went on a 20-5 run to retake the lead and cruised to a 78-70 win over the Jackets.

Second-year Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire said he was proud of how his team kept fighting the second half of the season and against Duke as well on Thursday.

“Proud of my guys. I thought we played hard. We fought through a lot of things all season long. We've had a lot of injuries and different things. It's part of it. It happens,” he said. “But they never made excuses, and I'm happy and proud to have coached them based on that. They fought, they fought, they fought, they fought, and just proud of them.

Today's game, I thought the last four minutes from probably the first four minutes of the second half, the game got away from us a little bit, and when I say that, Duke is a team of runs. I thought they did a good job overall collectively in the game withstanding those runs, but those two runs hurt us. We just couldn't weather the storm.”

Tech made several runs in the second half but starting the second half without a basket or free throw for the first 5:11 allowed Duke to pull ahead by seven and the Jackets could not pick up a second-half lead after Duke took the lead with 16:56 left in the game.

Wing Duncan Powell led the way for Tech with 24 points on 6-14 shooting from three and six rebounds playing all 40 minutes.

Powell kept the Jackets in the game with his shooting put it simply that Tech didn’t respond well enough when Duke went on a 14-0 run to end the first half into the first five minutes of the second half.

“I mean, they were just hitting shots. It's basketball. We started off -- I don't even remember what the run was, but it's basketball. It's a game of runs, so sometimes they're going to get a high. We may miss assignments, this or that may happen, but that's really all it was, just basketball at the end of the day,” Powell said.

Big man Baye Ndongo fell short of a double-double with 15 points and seven rebounds along with two blocked shots and a steal in 35 minutes of action.

Senior guard Lance Terry scored 12 points in what could be his final game as a Yellow Jacket on 5-11 shooting and 2-4 from three. He played all 40 minutes. He wanted to beat Duke and wasn’t taking any satisfaction from putting a scare in the Blue Devils.

“I don't really take any satisfaction when it comes to losing, regardless if it was the last game or not, regardless if Duke was the No. 1 team or not. There's no real satisfaction there with going out with a loss.

But I'm happy that we did fight, and we brought a lot of effort tonight,” Terry said.

Point guard Naithan George coming off a near triple-double against Virginia was more human going 3-12 from the field with eight points, seven assists on three turnovers and a steal playing all 40 minutes.

Tech had 14 assists and 11 turnovers on 26 made field goals shooting 42.6 from the field for the game.

The Jackets did not have an answer for Khaman Maluach who was 6-8 with 14 points and nine rebounds, four offensive boards and Duke won the points in the paints 40-26 over the Jackets. Maluach had four blocked shots and altered several other shots at the rim.

Kon Knueppel scored 28 points to lead the Blue Devils with 12 of them coming on 13 free throw attempts. He was 2-6 from three.

Isaiah Evans was the equalizer for the Jackets offense hitting several clutch threes on 4-8 shooting from the arc as he had 14 points.



