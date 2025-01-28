Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 28, 2025
Tech experience impresses Bama HS DL Lyles
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech hosted Central HS (Ala.) defensive end Tristan Lyles last weekend for a JR Day visit. The talented defender bonded with the Jackets coaching staff and learned more about the program. He spoke with JOL about the experience.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In