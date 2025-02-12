Jackets topple Stanford 60-52 in wire-to-wire win without Terry

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never trailed in a 60-52 win over Stanford on Wednesday night in McCamish Pavilion. Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George carried the Jackets to the win. Ndongo posted a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds while George led all scorers with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Jackets moved to 12-13 on the season and 6-8 in the ACC for 10th place.

The Jackets did all of this without leading scorer Lance Terry (wrist) and top guard Javian McCollum (concussion) who joined Kowacie Reeves (foot) and Luke O’Brien (foot) who have been out for all of ACC play. Tech came into the game with a seven-man rotation.

The Jackets stifled Cardinal big man Maxime Raynaud, who was held to eight points on 4-13 shooting coming into the game averaging 20 points per game. It was the second time this season he was held to single-digit scoring this season and his six rebounds were his fourth-lowest rebounding total this season.

“Big-time effort by the guys. I’m just proud of them. We did a really good job on Raynaud to hold him to eight and six and to be locked into the game plan. We double-teamed him a lot and we didn’t want him to feel comfortable,” Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire said. “The things they do are based on rhythm and timing and the last couple of days the only thing I’ve been preaching is physicality and to hit and we did that, especially in the first half.

Stanford coach Kyle Smith said the Jackets were the more physical team.

“Georgia Tech was just a better team and brought a great energy and they punished us on the glass early. We couldn’t quite recover. Their physicality and toughness took a little bit out of us. We made a run at the end,” Stanford coach Kyle Smith said.

Redshirt freshman big man Ibrahim Souare played 27 minutes matched up on Raynaud for much of the game with Ryan Mutombo and Ndongo also taking turns defending him.

“The game plan for Maxime was we had to meet him for each shot, you can’t let his body feel free and he is like their point guard. You have to push on him and trace him and coach put me on him, and my job was to limit him to one or two shots,” Souare said.

Stoudamire said he was pleased with Ndongo's effort in the win.

"For Baye, it is not about the shot attempts, it is about being active and he looked good and did some beautiful things and had seven offensive rebounds and those blocks at the end of the game," he said.

Freshman guard Jaeden Mustaf played his first game in nearly a month following a foot injury. He had not played since the Clemson game on January 14th. Mustaf had seven points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Duncan Powell rounded out the key contributions with 10 points on just 2-10 shooting with seven rebounds. He was 4-4 from the line.

The Jackets connected on 17-19 from the line in the win reversing a recent trend of struggling at the free throw line. Tech did struggling in the paint hitting on just 4 of 14 layups.

“I’ve seen a different team and different individuals and at home they wanted to have a good showing and we talked about how free throws killed us this season. We attacked the bucket and the guys did a good job and took their time and knocked down shots. Sutton went up there and knocked down two big free throws. That was the difference in our free throw shooting. We guarded them without fouling and they didn’t and that was the difference in the game,” Stoudamire said.

Darrion Sutton made his first career start and had two points and four rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

“I’m happy for Sutton he played more minutes in one game than he did the entire season. It was good to have Jaeden back. Those 20 minutes were big and in the first half, he scored seven points. Big shoutout to Souare, he does a lot of things that go unnoticed, and he does all the little things. He may not get the steal or dunk," Stoudamire said.

Stanford shot just 30.3 percent and 5-27 from three in the game.

“We set the tone and started off with physicality and our mentality was to be the more physical team and that wore them down during the game,” George said.

Tech led the Cardinal back in the game with several live ball turnovers with 10 in the second half.

Jaylen Blakes led the Cardinal with 12 points on 4-10 shooting and Oziyah Sellers was 3-9 with eight points as Tech held the Stanford starting lineup to 13-43 shooting.

Georgia Tech started strong jumping out on Stanford in the first half taking a 15 point lead to the locker room behind shutdown defense that held the Cardinals to 7-30 shooting and 3-15 from three in the first half. Baye Ndongo was one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Tech was 3-7 from three but just 11-29 overall shooting. The Jackets helped themselves at the free throw line shooting 10-11 in the first half. The Jackets had eight offensive rebounds and eight second-chance points in the first half.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 7-2 lead as Stanford failed to score a field goal in the first five minutes of the game. Tech led 9-4 at the first media timeout. Stanford hit a pair of threes to pull within one 11-10 at the second media timeout with 11:59 left in the game. Tech went on a 6-0 run thanks to a Ndongo plus one layup and a Powell three to force a Stanford timeout with 11:00 left and GT up 17-10. The Jackets went up 10 out of the third media timeout on a pair of George free throws 23-13 with under eight minutes to play. George added a three to push the lead to 13, 26-13 with just over six minutes left. The Jackets pushed it to 18 points on a Mustaf bucket with 2:32 left in the game as part of a 22-5 run. Tech extended it to 24-5 before Stanford finally responded after almost five scoreless minutes. Tech took a 35-20 lead into the break.

Tech maintained a comfortable lead at the first media timeout 40-22 over Stanford with 16:00 to go. Tech maintained the lead 47-28 through the 10-minute mark. Ndongo picked up his fourth foul with 7:59 left in the game on a loose ball. Stanford clawed back with a 13-2 run to pull within eight with six minutes to play. George responded with a two on the other end to push it back to ten and Souare dunked on the next possession to push it back to 12, 53-41 leading to a Cardinal timeout. Stanford cut the lead to nine at the final media timeout with 4:00 minutes left. Stoudamire put Ndongo back in after the media timeout. Tech pushed the lead back out to 10 with 1:35 on three free throws from George after he was fouled at the end of the shot clock. The Jackets hit free throws down the stretch and did not hit another field goal in the final five minutes of the game but pulled out a 60-52 win.

The Jackets return home on Saturday to host California at 4 pm.