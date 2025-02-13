Baseball Preview: Jackets open 2025 with key experience and new-look roster

The Spring is near and college baseball season has arrived as Georgia Tech gets set to open the 2025 schedule this weekend with a three-game homestand vs. Old Dominion at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.





The Jackets are coming off a 33-25 campaign in 2024 that ended at the hands of the rival Georgia Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament Athens Regional, and with a mix of a few key returnees and a large group of new faces via the transfer portal and one of the top incoming freshman classes in the program's history according to multiple recruiting services, veteran head coach Danny Hall's bunch will be looking once again to play itself into the postseason and attempt to snap a super regional drought that dates back to 2006.





"Excited to get going here," said Hall at Wednesday's media availability in advance of his team's opening series. "I know our players are extremely excited. They've worked very hard to get themselves into position to take on the schedule. I think they're tired of playing each other so we're just extremely excited for opening weekend. It's something you look forward to every year, and I think we're in a really good spot heading into the weekend."







Hall is going into his 32nd season at the helm at Georgia Tech (37th overall as a college head coach) and currently finds himself 11th on the all-time wins list in NCAA Division I history. While others put different expectations on the Jackets for the 2025 season, Hall is taking the veteran approach of focusing on what is directly in front of his team and seeing how they round into form early in the season with such a different mix in the dugout than last year.





"My expectations is just really for us to take it one game at a time, one day at a time and do everything we can with what's in front of us that day," said Hall. "I do feel like we'll always play hard, compete hard, just represent ourselves in the best manner. But I think this is a team that needs each day, each game, each week to continue to get better because we are relatively young in college baseball. But I think our standard never changes, and we want to play up to that standard every time we play."







The biggest bright spot returning to the Jackets' roster is undoubtedly Drew Burress who is back for his sophomore season following a historic freshman campaign in which he led Georgia Tech in batting average (.381), home runs (25) and RBIs (67) while also recording 10 assists in the outfield to tie the Georgia Tech single-season record en route to being named ACC Freshman of the Year, National Freshman of the Year by D1 Baseball and Perfect Game, an All-ACC First Team member and a Second-Team All-American by D1 Baseball, along with several other prestigious honors.





Burress has already gotten a ton of preseason buzz going into the 2025 campaign as he has been named the No. 1 sophomore in college baseball by Perfect Game, a preseason All-American by D1 Baseball and the NCBWA, to the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award and as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year by D1 Baseball.





"I hope he's a First-Team All-American again and conference player of the year, that's what I hope. It's not easy," said Hall of his sophomore star. "You've got to play the games and perform, but I think the biggest thing that I would not worry about him, but I don't want him to feel like he has to carry the team. Even though he would want that type of pressure, I just kind of want him to relax and play his game and hope that we have other guys that he brings up to his level of expectation and level of play.



"He's just good at everything," added Hall. "He has power. He's a great defender. He's a really good hitter. He's good in the clutch. He likes these bright lights. He just has the it-factor, I'll say it like that. To expect him to repeat what he did last year, that's a pretty big number...to go over there and look at that wall and see who has played here and how many home runs they've hit and things like that, what he did last year is at the top of what somebody's done in a single season. So I don't think we can expect that, but knowing him he's going to do everything he can to exceed that."







Along with Burress, three others return to the starting lineup, including infielder John Giesler, outfielder Parker Brosius and catcher Vahn Lackey. From there, it will be a largely new cast for the Jackets as multiple transfers and several members of the heralded freshmen class attempt to get on the field quickly to contribute.





Burress said despite its relative youth and inexperience with so many new ingredients on the roster, he believes this year's team is more talented overall and has more potential.





"We have a younger group this year, much younger group than last year," said Burress. "I think our starting lineup last year was seven out of nine grad transfers. This year it's going to be maybe one and all freshmen and sophomores and two juniors. So we're going to be a young team so it's just getting experience, getting used to what we're doing. These guys are really, really talented. We can run, we can throw, we can hit...to me it's just overall a much more talented team, and that's what's so exciting about it. The ceiling is so much higher, but also the floor is currently lower because we're younger and not as experienced."







The pitching staff, which was in flux for much of the season in 2024, returns some veteran arms while also expecting some new contributors to step up into big roles according to Hall, who named is opening-weekend rotation on Wednesday as well with returning starter Tate McKee getting the opening day assignment on Friday, followed by Georgia State transfer Brady Jones going to the mound on Saturday and returnee Riley Stanford starting in the series finale on Sunday.





Hall said he is excited to see the leap McKee has taken coming into this season as he has secured that "ace" role right now to start on Friday nights while Hall also likes the competition and depth he has to work with from his pitching staff.





"Tate's throwing the ball extremely well so I'm excited to give him the ball on Friday night. I think he's totally earned that," said Hall. ""I feel really good about the depth of our pitching staff. I think a lot of those older guys will throw in relief, and a lot of our freshmen have really made good strides. Holdovers from last year...probably the guy that's kind of made a jump and thrown it the best I've ever seen him throw last weekend was Carson Ballard so we feel good about him. Caden Gaudette is throwing the ball really well. (Brett) Barfield is back from last year. (Mason) Patel is back from last year. So the other guys have just given us tremendous depth, and I'm very excited to watch our pitching staff this weekend and see how they perform."





As someone who has faced that pitching staff during the preseason, Burress added that Tech fans should be excited about what's going to be heading to the mound against opposing offenses this season, including adding a funny anecdote about facing McKee in a recent scrimmage and seeing six completely different pitches in two at-bats.





"Overall we have so much more 'stuff' this year. I mean we have guys that throw hard, guys with nasty breaking balls, guys that can really pitch," said Burress. "Overall I think there is a lot more options. Overall, I'm really, really excited about our pitching staff. I know we obviously haven't put anything on the paper yet, but just as a staff we're so much more dynamic and we have a lot more ways to get guys out this year."





Along with Jones, other transfer arms that could fit into the pitching equation include Sam Swygert (The Citadel), Caden Spivey (Notre Dame), Porter Buursema (Georgia Southern), Jake Lankie (Georgia), Jaylen Paden (Georgia Southern) and Kayden Campbell (Louisville). Those guys will mix with returnees McKee, Ballard and Patel and freshmen Connor Chicoli and Alex Hernandez, among others to give Hall several different quality options on the mound.





On the position-player side of things, transfers Kyle Lodise (SS, Augusta), Kent Schmidt (1B, Georgia Southern) and Nathan Waugh (C/DH, Cornell) should get their shot at contributing, and freshmen Hernandez, Drew Rogers and Connor Shouse could find their way into the lineup as well.





Following the opening series vs. Old Dominion, Georgia Tech will visit Georgia Southern for a mid-week game on Tuesday and then host Marshall for a weekend series Feb. 21-23. After a home game on Feb. 26 vs. West Georgia and a third straight home weekend series vs. Western Michigan (Feb. 28-March 2), Georgia Tech will host Kennesaw State on Tuesday, March 4 before opening ACC play that weekend with three at Virginia Tech (March 7-9).





After being picked 10th in the ACC preseason poll, Hall said that has a lot to do with not really knowing what each team has with so much roster turnover but also says a lot about the depth of talented teams in the conference.





"It's called preseason for a reason," said Hall. "But I do think our conference is really, really deep. If you look at last year with four teams that made it to Omaha, how many teams that got picked for the NCAA Tournament, chances are with the Pac-12 not being in existence anymore, maybe the ACC and the SEC get a few more teams in the tournament. I would think that probably could happen. They ask us to do a preseason poll. When I filled my poll out, I could probably pick three teams that probably have a chance to win the outright title. But I could probably go 4 to 14, and you're like 'okay, what's going to separate these teams.' You have to play the games, that's the interesting thing. You just never know in baseball what's going to happen, and you need to stay healthy, you need to catch a few breaks and you need to play well."





While the veteran coach Hall is more measured in his expectations for the 2025 team, Burress made it clear what he and his teammates have in their minds for the next few months.





"At the end of the day, it's all about winning baseball games, and we've set a goal to go to Omaha," said Burress. "That's what I expect for me and for the rest of our team. I think if I do my part and other guys do their parts, then that's where we'll be at."





Georgia Tech opens its season on Friday afternoon with a 4 p.m. scheduled first pitch vs. Old Dominion. The Jackets will then complete the opening series with a 2 p.m. start on Saturday and a 1 p.m. start Sunday.