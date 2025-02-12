GT standing out for Barber as offer list continues to grow

2026 wide receiver Corey Barber has seen his offer list grow from three to 20-plus in the last month and a half, and he showed exactly why on Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-American Camp Series stop at Carrollton High.





The Spain Park High (Ala.) standout was impressive during drills with fellow top wide receivers from the Southeast and also in one-on-ones against several top defensive back in the class. Barber said Sunday's performance was the fruits of his labor paying off.





"It's an honor to be invited. I always watched this camp growing up as a kid so I always wanted to get invited. I feel like it was a great day competing," said Barber in an interview with JOL following Sunday's camp. "I got to showcase my route-running, and in the 40 I showcased my speed. I ran a 4.48. I just felt like I had a great day overall."





When asked if he showed he belongs with the best in the class, Barber added a simple but confident answer.





"Yessir, for sure. I showed that for sure, and I'm going to keep showing that this coming season," said Barber.







Barber is currently unranked by Rivals for the 2026 class, but that is likely soon to change with as many offers that have come pouring in from Power-4 programs coupled with his strong performance on Sunday. Coming into January, Barber only had three reported offers, but that list now sits at 23 as Georgia Tech, Oregon, Washington, Auburn, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Alabama have all extended an offer in the last few weeks, among others.





Despite the attention he's been getting, Barber said he is just going to keep going about his business and working hard like he always has.





"It's just really a blessing knowing all the hard work I put in is coming to the light now," said Barber. "I'm just really staying focused and not letting the offers get to my head. Just staying straight forward, staying locked in and hungry like when I had zero."







Georgia Tech extended its offer to Barber back on January 23, and it was one that immediately caught his attention as he said that was a program he has definitely watched a lot of growing up in the Birmingham area.





"I was very excited. I watched Georgia Tech growing up because I'm a big South kid," said Barber. "Georgia Tech I feel like is a really great program. I love the facility. I love the coaches. I like the offensive scheme. I really feel like I can fit in that offensive scheme for sure."







After the offer, Barber quickly set up a visit to The Flats for Georgia Tech's Junior Day on Feb. 1, and he said it went about as well as a visit could have and gave him a really good snapshot of what his possible future would be like if he were to choose the Jackets for his college destination.





"It was a great visit. They showed me real love. It was real," said Barber. "They showed me where I could fit into the offense and really treated me like one of theirs. I got to meet Coach (Brent) Key. We had a good conversation for sure. I didn't know that we were both from the same area growing up so that was crazy."







Barber has no definite timeline for when he wants to cut down his list to top schools, but he did say it would be sooner than later as he wants to set up visits and eventually make his commitment this summer before his senior season begins at Spain Park.





"I'm going to definitely cut down my list later on, but I'm going to commit before the season," said Barber. "I'm going to drop a top five soon so be on the lookout for that. The transfer portal is going crazy right now so I want to go ahead and get committed while I can."







While he wouldn't specifically say who might be a part of that top five list coming out soon, he gave a pretty good indication that Georgia Tech will likely find its way into the mix.





"Georgia Tech is one of the top ones for me right now for sure," said Barber. "That offense, the way they use their receivers and the coaching staff, you can tell they have a real love for the game."







It appears Georgia Tech has already built a strong foundation in their recruiting pursuit of Barber, and fellow Birmingham native Key as well as wide receivers coach Trent McKnight are quickly developing a good relationship with the smooth, playmaking receiver.