Tech D struggles, offense comes up just short at UVA in 48-40 loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Georgia Tech has struggled historically and played in strange games in Scott Stadium against Virginia since joining the ACC and Saturday’s 48-40 loss to the Cavaliers was no exception to that rule. Tech trailed 48-27 with 5:09 left in the game and managed to score twice, recover two onside kicks and have a shot at the end zone as time expired with a chance to force the game to overtime. Tech fell to 3-4 on the season and 2-3 in ACC play while Virginia improved to 6-2 and 4-2 in the ACC. Geoff Collins fell to 0-9 in games coming off a bye week and the Jackets have lost 10 in a row after a win dating back to the Georgia game in 2018. Tech fought back from a 24-16 deficit at the half to make it a game very late. “I'm proud of how the team battled. I told them at halftime that we're gonna tell a lot about who we are as a program and who we are as a team through how we come out and play the second half. They battled, they fought, they played till the very end, and we're throwing at the very end of the game to win the game. I'm just proud of the effort. Hats off to Virginia. You watch the tape, and you watch what they've done on offense all year, and you know they're dangerous,” Collins said. “They've got a lot of weapons, you know how multiple and how unorthodox some of the stuff that they do is. Then you see it live and in-person. Hats off to them for the players they have and the things that they do offensively that are really effective. But just the way that team battled and fought on the road. We just got to put the ball down and get ready for a game at home in seven days.”

Dontayvion Wicks hauls in his first touchdown over two Tech defenders in the end zone (Amber Searls/USAToday)

Tech’s offense put up big numbers racking up 570 yards of offense, the problem was they gave up 636 yards to Virginia the 7th most in their history. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns while running for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Dontayvion Wicks had six catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns while utility back Keytaon Thompson had 65 yards rushing and 89 yards receiving as a key third-down target for Armstrong. “Keytaon is doing an amazing job, and it just seems like every time he gets the ball, positive things happen. We're falling forward, we're moving forward, we're catching it with one hand, two hands,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Regarding Dontayvion, ability is one thing, execution and production is something else and he’s worked really hard to develop himself into a really skilled receiver.” Collins said that his team has played well in games throughout the season, but the Pitt and UVA games were major letdowns against top offenses. “I think that there have been a lot of times this season that our defense has played the lights out. So, let's please not forget that,” Collins said. “You go on a stretch run of playing a lot of elite offenses that have really good players, you're thin in a couple of spots and some bad things happen that you don't want to happen. But there has been really good defense played, there was some really good defense at times played tonight. We just got to continue to improve, get better, and get ready for next Saturday.” The killer for Tech was allowing Virginia to score without forcing a punt for eight possession with only one not allowing a score because of time running out in the first half. During that same stretch, Tech blew an early 13-0 lead and had an interception and four punts around one touchdown in the middle. Collins said they tried to mix up the picture for Armstrong but clearly that didn’t work as expected on paper. “The biggest thing was trying to show [Armstrong] different looks throughout the game. We did do that, but the kid is really good. He was finding the holes, the soft spots in certain coverages. We kept trying to change it up and kept trying to change the pressures, and he just kept seeing and finding it. He just has a knack for finding a way to keep plays alive and find his receivers and he keeps his eyes downfield and he makes plays. The multiplicity of what we were doing, the multiplicity of what they do. That was the part we were trying to do, and he found us and exposed us.”

Jeff Sims threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He added 65 yards rushing as well. Tech’s trio of running backs who have been quiet since the UNC game combined for 205 yards and two touchdowns led by Jahmyr Gibbs who had 132 yards on 13 carries including a 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Tech’s receivers also feasted on UVA’s defense with Kyric McGowan hauling in seven passes for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Adonicas Sanders had six catches for 79 yards mostly in the fourth quarter. Defensively the Jackets were unable to get pressure on Armstrong or cover when they dropped eight. Safety Juanyeh Thomas explained his frustrations after the game on that front. “That's what it was really,” Thomas said of his frustration. “You can work so hard to try to stop a team, but sometimes they get the best of you. I’m proud of the guys in the locker room. We fought.” Sims said he never lost faith that the Jackets could come back in the game. “In my head, I was just thinking the game's not over. It's never over until the clock hits 0:00. I just went out there and told God to lead me and I went out there and completed passes and managed the game,” he said.

Juanyeh Thomas tackles Armstrong in the second half (Amber Searls/USAToday)