He broke down his decision for JOL and talked about his official visit experience as well.

Former Minnesota linebacker and Douglas County HS standout Braelen Oliver will be playing his final college ball in a warmer climate as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Oliver took an official visit this weekend to Atlanta and decided home is where his heart is.

"I was already familiar with Georgia Tech and I had family that played here so I already had Tech blood and was bleeding Georgia Tech. Just coming up here and meeting the new coaches and meeting with the staff and some of the former and current guys on the team, it just really felt like home and gave me the comfortability of just being here. I just felt natural," Oliver said.

New Tech General Manager Errin Joe even lived with Oliver's brother Brandon who played receiver for the Jackets in the early 2010s as a preferred walk-on under Paul Johnson. That longstanding relationship helped get Tech in the door with Oliver and sped up his recruitment.

"Like I said I've got family ties, my brother was Errin (Joe's) roommate so he has been like a big brother to me. I've got a good relationship with him and I love him to death," he said. "It came together fast once Errin came back here because I just felt comfortable that I could trust them. He didn't cut around the bush or beat around the bush, he just gave it to me straight and having that guy you can trust really helps a lot."



Oliver has one season left and he wanted to spend it at home. The Jackets would like to see Oliver help replace Charlie Thomas at the weakside linebacker spot. He enjoyed the pitch from defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and linebackers coach Jason Semore during the visit.

"They want me to play the money position," Oliver said. "We just met, but it feels like we have known each other for a really long time. They are just genuine with everything. Sitting down with coach Thacker or coach Boogie (Semore) and watching them explain how they break down film and how they teach, you know I kind of fell in love with how they were teaching me in this short period of time. I learned a lot in just a short period of time from them."



Unlike other kids who hit the portal, Oliver had nothing but kind words for his former program.

"Minnesota was a great experience for me. One it taught me how to play a variety roles and in the cold. The coaching staff and the team really taught me to not just rely on my athletic abilities. I became more of a student of the game. I learned how to dissect the game by watching film and watching myself and watching the offense. I feel like they gave me a good way to learn how to playbooks and work in the film room," he said.

Oliver had 33 tackles this season and started 10 games for the Gophers at linebacker. He has 79 career tackles and played 843 snaps over four seasons in Minneapolis including a career-high 345 snaps this past season.