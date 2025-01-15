Jackets pick up commitment from talented kicker Shaffer

Georgia Tech signed 23 players for the 2025 recruiting class during the early signing period in December, but the Jackets added another piece on Wednesday night, this one coming in the special teams department as they received a commitment from kicker Landon Shaffer from East Paulding High.





Shaffer, who announced his commitment via social media, was previously committed to Rice before an offer late in the cycle from Georgia Tech led him to re-open his recruitment in early December as the Jackets looked to make a strong impression and lead him to make the decision to play his college ball closer to home. Shaffer said the commitment to the Jackets has been in the works for a while now and his connection with Jackets special teams coach Tim Salem played a big part in it.





"Georgia Tech has been where I’ve wanted to be at for a long time," Shaffer told JOL on Wednesday night after his commitment. "When Coach Salem was hired we had an instant connection. With his experience with NFL kickers and kickers who will be heading to the draft, I knew he was someone I wanted to be around."





Shaffer finished off his high school career with the Raiders by making 14-of-18 field goal attempts during his senior campaign, including two successful kicks from 50-plus yards. He was also strong on kickoffs, smashing 53-of-57 attempts for touchbacks during 2024. Shaffer was named the Region 5-AAAAA Special Teams Player of the Year.





Shaffer had a message for what Georgia Tech fans should be looking forward to during his career on The Flats.





"Tech fans should expect nothing but big kicks," said Shaffer.