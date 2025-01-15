Reports: Key finalizing staff hires with more to come

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key has been interviewing potential replacements for his vacant cornerbacks coach job since December, according to FootballScoop the Jackets are close to finalizing a deal for Alabama assistant cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones.

Jones worked as a graduate assistant at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer last season according to Alabama's official media guide working with cornerbacks under the Tide's co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler and Maurice Linguist. Jones is a former Alabama State defensive back and quarterback and would be the youngest member of Key's on-the-field staff. He would replace Ricky Brumfield who resigned midseason for unspecified reasons as the corners coach.

JOL sources indicated that Key was aiming for a younger coach to fill the corner coach position and in addition to interviewing multiple sitting college coaches, Key spoke with several high school coaches as well about the position.



Long-time assistant Tim Salem stepped into Brumfield's special teams coordinator duties and will remain in that position for 2025.

FootballScoop also reported Buster Faulkner will bring an old friend into the fold as Key has hired Mike Polly who worked with Faulkner and offensive line coach Geep Wade at Middle Tennessee State where he was a long-time offensive assistant for Rick Stockstill. Polly coached offensive line, tight ends and running backs during his time with the Blue Raiders. He also worked with Faulkner at Murray State as well.

Polly would help replace Allen Mogridge who left the program after spending a year as a special assistant specializing in offensive line coaching. Mogridge was hired at Appalachian State as the offensive line coach last month.

The Jackets lost a few other staffers over the last few months to upward moves in the coaching ranks including support staffer Xavier Garcia who is now the defensive line coach at Jacksonville State. He helped defensive line coaches Jess Simpson and Kyle Pope this past season.