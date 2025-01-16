Jackets, Stoudamire receive big commitment from 2025 center Sylla

Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire added another big piece to its 2025 recruiting class, both literally and figuratively, as center Mouhamed Sylla committed to the Jackets on Thursday evening over several other offers, including finalists Arkansas and Oregon.





Sylla's recruitment has been a bit of a mystery over the last few months with little being known about his intentions other than him naming a final 3 schools of Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Oregon in December. He was originally supposed to commit on Monday before he pushed back the decision a few days with his recruitment taking a few more twists and turns as the Jackets and Razorbacks battled it out until the end. He then made his decision live on YouTube on Thursday.





"On visit over there (to Georgia Tech), I feel like I'm at home," said Sylla during his commitment ceremony. "I know they can help me to make my dream."





Sylla added that Stoudamire's experience in the NBA as a player and a coach was also a factor in his decision.





"He was an NBA player. I know he can get there," said Sylla. "I called him yesterday and he talked to me. Yeah, I just feel good over there."





The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man from Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona is the fifth member of Stoudamire's 2025 class as he joins center Cole Kirouac (Overtime Elite), forward Brandon Stores Jr. (St. Raymond's, New York), guard Akai Fleming (Overtime Elite) and guard Eric Chatfield Jr. (Pace Academy, Atlanta).





Along with Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Oregon, Sylla had other reported offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas and Washington.





Sylla said he will give Georgia Tech everything he has once he arrives in Atlanta.





"I will bring everything...my talent, my energy, my blocked shots, my defense," said Sylla. "I'm going to bring everything I've got."