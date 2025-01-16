Tech's Harris enjoying week of competition, fun at Polynesian Bowl

Georgia Tech early enrollee Tae Harris has had a busy last few weeks, including competing in the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Florida, moving into Georgia Tech to start the spring semester and now spending a week in Hawaii to take part in the annual Polynesian Bowl.





Harris, who was a huge late flip for the Jackets and head coach Brent Key from Clemson to add to the impressive 2025 class, arrived in Honolulu earlier this week to begin preparation and take part in competitions while also enjoying the festivities and scenery of the island. During an interview with JOL on Wednesday, he said the trip has been great so far and he was excited to be a part of the event.





"It's been a great experience seeing a new culture and how things are done on the islands," said Harris.







Harris is coming off a huge senior season at Cedartown High where he accounted for 70 total tackles with 32 solo, four-tackles-for-loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while also showcasing his playmaking ability on the offensive side of the ball with 1,018 yards rushing on 76 carries with 15 touchdowns and 262 yards receiving with three touchdowns. He hopes to carry that momentum over into this week's game in Hawaii and into his first season on The Flats this Fall.





Harris was joined this week by fellow Georgia Tech signee Josh Petty and other top players from all over the country who have battled all week in practice and will put their talents on full display on Friday when the Polynesian Bowl game is played at 9 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Hawaiian at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu and broadcast nationally on NFL Network.





Harris said it has been thrilling to see the level of talent that is a part of the game and compete against other great players to improve his own game this week.





"It's pretty good seeing new talent, just working on my craft and getting better everyday," said Harris. "(Things I've been working on are) my instincts. I want to show people I'm a ballplayer and all-around defender."







Harris and Petty have both been named among the top performers on multiple lists during practice recaps this week. Harris said he has high expectations for how he will perform in the Polynesian Bowl game on Friday and is urging Georgia Tech fans to tune in to get a taste of what they can expect when he suits up in the White and Gold.





"Expectations is to win, have some turnovers, take the ball away is big and set the tone fast," said Harris. "Expect to see me do what I do, nothing less. So Tech fans please tune in. 9 p.m. Georgia time! Go Jackets!"