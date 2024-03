Georgia Tech men's basketball picked up the first commitment of the offseason on Tuesday evening from Faith Family Academy big man Doryan Onwuchekwa. Onwuchekwa committed to the Jackets over TCU and the one-time Colorado commit made the decision just after his official visit to Atlanta over the weekend.

The talented big man will bolster the Jackets' rebuilding frontcourt under soon-to-be secondary year coach Damon Stoudamire. Stay tuned to JOL for more on this developing story.