Robinson II eager to get back to Atlanta, put on for city

The moment Kenyatta Watson reached out to him, and introduced he and Brent Key to one another, it felt inevitable that Robinson II would end up at GT.

"I'm feeling great, everything went really well," Robinson said as he returned to Lawrence from his OV to Georgia Tech. "I got a chance to see the campus, the facilities, how I am going to be able to fit in there into the schemes and on the OL."

Most recruits make it to the end of an OV without committing. Robinson II was unable to do so after seeing everything up close.

"It was after I had finished the facility tour, seeing the campus, and everything else like that. I was talking to my mom and dad about everything, and I knew right then that this was the place for me. This was where I needed to be. So it was during our lunch that I gave Coach Key the news, and told him that I was ready to lock it down and commit. He (Key) was really happy and excited. He's ready to get to work, and so am I. We spent a lot of time together during the visit. I can tell how real they are. They are going to coach you hard, but it comes from a good place. They are going to do what it takes to help develop me into the player I am trying to become."

In terms of a fit for the former Kansas Jayhawk, Key didn't mince words with him about where he feels Robinson will fit in best.

"Offensive tackle is where he sees me coming in with a chance to contribute," he said. "That's where I see myself too. It was a lot of hard work to get my body to where it is today. A lot of time with the strength and conditioning staff, and a lot of time with the nutrition staff there as well to fill out my frame."

The reputation that Key has around the country for his ability to develop OL played a factor in Robinson II's decision, but it wasn't the only factor.

"It definitely played a factor in this decision for me. I knew with his track record that he will be a great coach for me. Just sitting down and talking football with him, I can't wait to learn and develop under him.

"I'm no longer taking calls, texts, or anything like that. I am locked in and my recruitment is shut down. I'm ready to get to Georgia Tech."

Up next for the 6-foot-5, 290 pound tackle is finishing up his semester at Kansas, which will finish up on May 12th. From there, he plans to move in at GT, where he will start classes on May 16th.



