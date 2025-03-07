Package Deal Heard brothers enjoy GT visit, talk plans for spring

There are a pair of massive 2026 offensive linemen that come from the same household, play for the same team at East Coweta High and if all goes as planned, will be playing beside each other on the OL at the college level.





Offensive tackles and brothers Courtney Heard and Courtlin Heard have each caught the attention of several schools in the past several months which has led to multiple offers and visit invites, including the pair making its way to Atlanta this past Tuesday to get an up-close look at Georgia Tech during the Jackets' first practice of the spring.





And while several of the college offers overlap while some on the list are exclusive to one or the other, Courtlin said he and his brother have no plans of going their separate ways to play college football.





"We are for sure a package deal and plan on going to the same school," Courtlin told JOL during an interview on Wednesday.





Could Georgia Tech be the landing spot for the massive pair of people-movers? They are definitely among the schools standing out for each of them as both currently hold a Georgia Tech offer and both enjoyed their time on The Flats on Tuesday.





"I enjoyed the visit," Courtney told JOL on Wednesday. "Getting to visit them and meet all the coaches for the first time was a good experience."





"I loved the visit," added Courtlin. "I got a chance to see what it’s like at a practice at Georgia Tech and got to see Coach (Geep) Wade coach up all the linemen. It was cool to be in the meeting with all the lineman and see how they operate at the next level. For sure want to get back to Georgia Tech soon."





Both of the Heards said they don't officially have visits set up elsewhere during the spring at the moment, but each said they plan to visit Auburn and Florida while Courtney also mentioned Florida State as a potential destination for a spring visit.





Courtney, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, currently has 20-plus reported offers while the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Courtlin's offer list sits right around 15 as each has multiple offers from ACC and SEC schools. Courtney said he hasn't gotten to the point of narrowing things down quite yet, but that Georgia Tech has a great shot at being a part of his top schools list when he does.





"Yeah, GT is one of my top schools as of right now," said Courtney.





Courtlin said that he sees the Jackets being a top contender in his recruitment as well and playing just up the road in Atlanta is something that could play a big part in his eventual commitment.







"I think GT could potentially be top 5," said Courtlin. "And yes, GT being close to home does make it better for me and my family."





After signing one of its best offensive line classes ever in 2025, Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key is looking to back that up with another strong group of big men in the 2026 class. Could they fill two of those spots with the twin brothers from East Coweta? Time will tell, but the Jackets are certainly in a good spot as the pair really starts to narrow down the focus going into the their senior season this Fall.