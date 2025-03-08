Tech stifled by Wake Forest in 69-43 road loss

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest were battling for ACC seeding in the ACC Tournament on Saturday and the Demon Deacons took the Jackets to the woodshed in a 69-43 beating after a rudderless first half for Tech on offense. It was the worst offensive performance for the Jackets since January of 2023 when Tech lost 86-43 to Duke at home.

Tech shot just 3-23 from three and 16-54 from the field hitting only five field goals in the first half to dig a huge hole.

Forward Baye Ndongo was one of two double-figure scorers with 13 points and 10 rebounds as he posted another double-double his eighth in nine games for the Jackets

Guard Jaeden Mustaf was the only other Jacket in double figures with 12 points on 4-9 shooting off the bench in 25 minutes of action.

The Jackets’ leading scorer this season Lance Terry had his second-worst game of the season scoring just three points on 1-10 shooting while spending the entire second half in foul trouble.

Point guard Naithan George continued to struggle with his scoring posting seven points on 3-8 shooting with just three assists and five turnovers. The three assists were the fewest this season since the Cincinnati game in late November for George who had just one in that loss.

Wake used balanced scoring to dispatch the Jackets with Efton Reid posting a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Hildreth adding 14 points on 13 shots, and Hunter Sallis adding 13 points on 14 shots. Tech’s defense played well enough to win in the game.

The Jackets played the worst half of basketball in ACC play shooting just 5-27 in the first half and 2-17 from three. The Jackets also turned the ball over eight times. Ibrahim Souare led the Jackets with four points in the half.

Georgia Tech trailed 8-5 at the first media timeout after missing several shots at the rim on lobs and layups that Wake contested. Wake used a 6-0 run to pull ahead 16-10 over Tech leading to a Stoudamire timeout with 11:16 left in the half. The Jackets continued to struggle missing eight straight shots to dig a 19-11 hole with the only points coming on a Ndongo free throw. Tech only trailed 24-15 at the final media timeout of the half thanks to both teams shooting a combined 2-21 from the field in the previous eight minutes. Wake finished the half with a 12-0 run as Tech ended the half just 1-14 from the field.

The Jackets trimmed Wake’s lead down in the first four-plus minutes of the half 39-23. Wake responded with an 8-0 run to go up 47-23 with 13:42 left in the game. Lance Terry picked up his fourth foul with 12:20 left in the game. That was the final straw in the Jackets’ comeback bid. Wake controlled the action for the remainder of the game.

The Jackets will reset and face either Virginia or Virginia Tech in the 8/9 game on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte at noon.