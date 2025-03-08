2026 TE Riley comes away from GT visit impressed

In the last few seasons Georgia Tech has seen its offense change and evolve in many ways, but one of those is making the tight end position crucial to its success.





Whether blocking, receiving or even using motions or shifts to confuse the opposing defense, the Jackets' tight ends have played a huge role. That has trickled down to the recruiting aspect of the program where tight ends coach Nathan Brock and head coach Brent Key have made it a priority to go out and get talented players at the position either through the transfer portal or high school recruiting.





Georgia Tech had another possibly future tight end prospect on campus on Tuesday for the team's first spring practice as member of the 2026 class, Tilden Riley, made the trip over from Orangeburg, S.C. to get a close look at the Jackets' program. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Riley said it was great to finally get to The Flats for a visit after communicating a lot with Brock over the last couple months and the time spent in Atlanta was something he really enjoyed.





"It went real well," Riley told JOL earlier this week following the visit. "I've been communicating with Coach Brock for the last month or so, and he wanted to get me up for spring practice. I had a break in my baseball schedule so my dad and I shot up Monday after school. It was real nice to meet Coach Brock and a few others. I'm thankful to him and the staff for having me.





"I enjoyed watching how they run practice and interact. It was very fast pace and with a lot of energy. Coach Key seems like an intense guy. I've heard good things about him. I didn't get to meet him this time. I did get to meet Coach (Chris) Weinke and Coach (Buster) Faulkner though. I like the way they use their tight ends. I think they are going to take one or two in my class. It was cool meeting Jackson (Hawes) too. He just got done with the combine. They said they want to get me back up there soon and continue to stay in touch. Afterwards we got a nice tour of the campus. I thought it was cool how it's all right in the middle of a big city. When you're on their practice field you forget you're right in the middle of downtown Atlanta."





Riley currently has eight reported offers, including offers from fellow ACC schools Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, one from West Virginia and multiple others from across the country. He has yet to receive the official offer from Georgia Tech, but he said that's one he would love to have at some point in the near future.





"I could definitely myself there," said Riley. "They have a very nice program and campus. I'm pretty open right now though, just trying to take visits when I can and feel things out."





Riley said he expects to take several more visits this spring and eventually set up some officials for the summer. He will be a name to watch in the coming months for Georgia Tech fans as the Jackets could really jump into the mix by extending him an offer at some point.