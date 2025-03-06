Notes and quotes from Spring Day 2, media with Faulkner, King and Philo

Georgia Tech hit the field for the second full practice of the spring on Thursday to get in some more quality reps, and some key members of the Jackets' offensive attack spoke with the media afterwards.





Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who is entering his third season leading the Jackets' offense, and quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo stepped to the podium for questions following the Tuesday morning practice.





First up was Faulkner as he was first asked about where he thinks the offense as well as the offensive roster is going into his third season. He said he feels like the offense is more athletic across the board than when he got to Tech a couple years ago at the skill positions and even at the offensive line. He said they aren't as deep with the roster turnover these days in college football, but he does like where they're at right now.





"I like where we're at athletically. We are young. We do have a bunch of new guys that haven't played a lot of football for us out there right now," said Faulkner. "We've got a lot of production obviously at the quarterback position, obviously with Jamal (Haynes) and Malik (Rutherford) has had a lot of production. But really other than that when you look across the board from a skill standpoint there really hasn't been a lot of production here at Georgia Tech. You know it's kind of the same thing up front. We've had some guys that have played and made some starts, but across the board they haven't been the guy. So we're just really sorting through that and trying to work through that right now."





Faulkner was next asked about what the next step for the offense progressing this year was, and he said about 10 years ago you would think in Year 3 you would be picking up where you left off but instead they are really kind of back to square one with all the new pieces.





"The biggest thing for us offensively overall is we've got to be better fundamentally across the board," said Faulkner. "We've relied a lot on scheme, and we've got to get back to the basics of being really good fundamentally at every position. So that's what we're really hammering this spring. Cut down a lot of offense to try to be better at that so the kids aren't thinking as much and obviously having a lot of new guys.





"The next progression for us offensively is we've done a good job of running the football the last two years statistically. I want to see us be more consistent across the board. We've had games where it's 260 and then we're right around 100. I'd rather be at 190 every week. And then I want to see the passing game take off. That's got to be the next step."





Faulkner said they did a lot of critical evaluations of themselves this offseason positionally and as an offense and looked at the four best teams in each conference and where they were passing. He said for the most part everyone was in the top six in their conference passing so you have to be able to throw and catch because it creates explosive plays. He said they have the guys on the roster to do that, but they have to take the next step there.





Faulkner was asked about the tight end position, how important it is to the Tech offense and also losing a good one in Jackson Hawes. Faulkner said what they have learned in the past few years is that tight ends create the versatility in the offense not always getting the ball but creating pictures for the defense with all the motions and where they line up.





"They're a big part of what we do," said Faulkner. "Last year we got nicked up and kind of thin at times so we went out and made sure we're going to be deep at that spot. We want guys that are versatile."





Faulkner went on to mention Luke Harpring as a very versatile guy to take the place of someone like Avery Boyd while also being able to do more in-line stuff. He said right now with that group it's about strength in numbers. He said Brett Seither will be back this summer after he probably would've been a starter or contributor last year before his knee injury. He said he feels like it's a great group with tight ends coach Nathan Brock doing a great job of recruiting the position, evaluating and getting the right guys for the locker room.





"We consider that room a lot like the quarterbacks...the glue guys," said Faulkner. "They keep this thing together not only with what we do offensively but what we want in the locker room."





Faulkner was asked about the quarterback situation with having King back and also Philo with experience and potential and how he handles that situation. Faulkner said it was like every position...they always compete.





"I firmly believe in that," said Faulkner. "I've been part of tough decisions in my life at that position and not always what everybody thought it should be. But it's what's best for the football team, and it will always be that way as long as I'm here. So I'm excited about both of them. They're both tough. They're both competitive. Everything you want in quarterbacks they possess all the traits. Obviously they have a little different skillsets, but that's okay."





Faulkner said King looks healthy after the injury issues this past season. He said right before he got hurt in the UNC game, he was expecting everyone to see him really take off before the injury. He said he has bounced back well though. He added that it's always great to have another guy in Philo that they feel can go in there and play and he said he knows he's going to have a great career at Tech, but when that is he doesn't know because the players determine the depth chart.





Faulkner then talked about Graham Knowles and how great he looks this winter and spring also. He said they are still working on his development and excited about him.





"That position you've got to be deep," said Faulkner. "We all know you've got to be good at quarterback to win football games at whatever level it is. It's the most important position in sports. So we're fortunate enough with our room that we really like our room."





To a follow-up about it the competition, Faulkner said everything is always a competition. He said King is the starter, but it's the coaches job to play the best players so that's something that he and the staff firmly believes in. He said they are excited about both of them and lucky to have them.





Faulkner was then asked about where he wants to see progress and improvement in all those guys. The first thing is he said with all of the quarterbacks is they want to press the tempo more and find out if that's something they can do moving forward with the offense. He said they are trying to create a sense of urgency in practice.





Faulkner said they all need to improve in the passing game overall, not just the quarterbacks but with the O-line, protection, tight ends in protection or in routes, running backs protecting or catching the ball. He said it's all 11 on the offense, but it starts with the QBs.





Faulkner talked about King completing a high percentage of passes last year, but they want to build off that and get it to intermediate and deep spots down the field more. He said it's the same with the other guys.





Faulkner was asked about the running back room, and he said this was the deepest they've been at that position. He said they are fired up about that and that Norval McKenzie has gone and done a great job of recruiting great players and great people for the locker room along with McKenzie being one of "the best teachers in the country" for that position.





Faulkner said transfer Malachi Hosley has showed a lot of promise early in his first few days at spring practice, Trelain Maddox is a guy they think can add a different dimension once he gets over the hump mentally and healthy. He talked about walk-on Daylon Gordon making plays in practice. He said JP Powell is still learning the offense being a freshman but has shown signs during the offseason of being explosive. He mentioned Anthony Carrie who played some last year.





"So we're excited about the whole room," said Faulkner. "There is a lot of competition going on in there, and I think it's going to be really good for Jamal (Haynes) to allow him to do some other stuff this spring and get those guys reps. Using Jamal in a different way because Jamal is extremely versatile. We're always trying to find the most explosive players to get on the field, and if it's more two-back this year, then it's more two-back."





Faulkner was asked about career opportunities this offseason and why he chose to come back to Tech for another season. He said his family is from here, they love it here and it's a place you can win football games so he's excited to be here.





Faulkner was asked about the wide receivers and what his thoughts were on that group this spring. He first said that they lost a good one but that's where things are at in college football (talking about Eric Singleton) before immediately going into talking about Isiah Canion being a guy that really started to grow and develop during the season. He said wide receivers coach Trent McKnight told the staff early in the season that he felt like Canion has a chance to be an elite player and should get more chances to get on the field.





Faulkner said Zion Taylor is going to be a classic example of why a player should stay because he's guy that keeps getting better and better and picking up the offense. He said he always tells players that everyone goes at a different pace and to run their own race. He said that's what they want their program to be is guys that stay and redshirt, don't leave the first chance they get and compete. He described Taylor as an explosive kid that they need to just get out there and get more reps this spring.





Faulkner talked about transfer Dean Patterson being a really intelligent, veteran receiver that is going to be a great fit and do a bunch of different things. He talked about transfer Eric Rivers as a receiver that can really run but won't be able to do anything live during the spring because of an injury but has shown flashes and a player that picks up things really quickly.





Faulkner then mentioned what he called "the brothers" Malik Rutherford and Bailey Stockton because they don't go anywhere without each other. He said they are different but both really important receivers. They want to continue to get the ball in Rutherford's hands because he's shown what he can do while Stockton is a guy that can stretch the field as well as catch it in the middle of the field and get open as a great route-runner.





Faulkner said they only have eight out there at receiver right now so they are thin, but that's also a good thing because they get a lot of reps. He mentioned Chris Elko adding versatility being able to play all three receiver spots, Debron Gatling who transferred and knows what it's like to win coming from Milton but is still a freshman that is coming along and freshman Jamauri Brice, who he described as extremely tough. He said he doesn't know where he's going yet, but wherever he goes it is with bad intentions.





"We've got a good group there. We've just got to continue to develop them," said Faulkner."





Following Faulkner's time answering question was the redshirt-senior quarterback King who is looking to bounce back in 2025 following an injury-plagued but gutsy 2024. Before the cameras started rolling, King was asked jokingly by one of the media members if he had missed being asked questions by us to which he gave a bit of a sarcastic yes as he's more of a "speak softly and carry a big stick" kind of player.





King was first asked about the receiver room with it looking a little different from last year with some additions and subtractions.





"A lot of good-- everything is improving each and every day," said King. "Just like today, Coach Key was like, 'how are we going to get better each and every day?' Is tomorrow going to be better than it was today? And from each and every one of them, all the new faces, where as receiver, tight end, running back, O-line, you're seeing that each and every day and it's good competition in the air. Everybody's improving and it's just, it's a lot of good, good stuff that we're doing right now. It's really close, everybody's really close right now it's just four of us (QBs) for this spring, and it's good to competition in the air, whether we're doing bench press, power clean, back squat, or hell, running the bucket to bucket on routes on air. We're always doing stuff, like I said, it was good competition and healthy competition, and iron sharpens iron, and the more you communicate, the more you do stuff like that, the better everybody's gonna get."





King was asked about how he feels coming off the injuries next, and he responded by saying he feels good and the progression he's made. He said it was really hard at times just sitting down for rest and letting things heal because he wanted to be working and doing stuff, but he said he feels really good, "healthy as ever" and strong.





Going off what Faulkner said earlier about the passing game trying to improve in the intermediate and deep part of the field, King answered a question about that by saying it is something they want to do to help stretch the opposing defenses.





"With all that we do offensively, stressing them horizontally and all the good stuff that we do, whether it's motion shifts, screens and stuff like that, just to add that to the arsenal and make them have to play that on a consistent basis as well," said King. "It's just going to help us out. It's going to make things easier and we're gonna be more explosive."





King was asked about the offensive line and how it is coming along this spring as the unit has to replace some starters. He said it isn't as difficult a thing as some would think because all the talent and experience they have already is pushing everyone to get better at a rapid pace. He said the communication on and off the field with that group has been really good.





King was asked about how being with Coach Chris Weinke over the last three years now has helped him improve his game.





"It's improved it a lot. On, off the field, even as a person," said King. "Like just the man that he is, The man that he is to us is he's a different kind of man than you get everywhere else and he doesn't change on a day-to-day basis. He's gonna be him. He consistently, like he said, he brings that juice. He never doesn't have any juice and he's pushing us to the limit mentally or physically. He's just been great and a great aspect to my game."





Recent Georgia Tech receiver Chase Lane, an aspiring media personality, snuck in the presser and was able to ask King a question as he asked asked what King's trying to focus on during the spring to get better and he answered by saying he wants to be more consistent and just push everyone to compete and push things to a higher level. He said he also just wants to go out there and have fun and do what they came here to do is have fun and win.





King was last asked about what he learned from going through the injuries last year. He said he learned a lot from just sitting back and being patient when he wasn't able to get out on the field. He said he realized how much of an impact he had on the team and wants to make the most of the time he has now that he is healthy this spring and hopefully for the full 2025 season.





The final man to the podium on Thursday was the redshirt-freshman quarterback Philo, who got in during the second half of last season and showed he has the potential to be another strong signal-caller for the Jackets. He was first asked about making the jump from high school to playing in his first season last year and what the difference was and how he's progressed since then.





"I would say the jump was pretty big in the spring, like you're getting out there for spring practice, your head's been in like you're learning the playbook, you're adjusting to the speed of the game," said Philo. "It's just a lot of stuff going on, so spring it was really like late spring when I really started to pick it up and get comfortable. But fall camp I felt was really when kind of emerged and was able to show my skillset because I was not thinking as much. When you're not thinking as much like you're able to execute at the higher level, move quicker. So I would say early on like spring ball it was it was definitely a big adjustment but as you get more comfortable, get more reps. You get more comfortable with everything. And so I think just in the games, you know, the coaches put together a great gameplan and I went out there and executed it."





Philo was then asked about what he's been working on the most since the end of last season, and he said it has been his footwork. He said he feels like he's moving around speed-wise and agility-wise the best he ever has while making sure his mechanics are right and looking like they are supposed to.





Philo was asked about being in the quarterback room along with King, what he's learning from him and how it has pushed him to be better.





"I mean, yeah, competition makes everybody better," said Philo. "The whole thing in our room is compete. So every day we're going out there competing, and when everyone's competing, it pushes the other person. That makes them better. So I think competition is good, and it's a good thing."





Philo was asked if he has gotten bigger in the offseason to which he responded with a little bit of a laugh and said he didn't think he had gotten bigger. He said he felt like with the workouts this winter he said he thought he had leaned up and added more muscle.





Philo was asked about what his goals were for the spring. The redshirt-freshman answered by sounding a lot like his head coach on Tuesday, talking about being consistent.





"Over the spring I just want to be more consistent," said Philo. "Consistency is a big thing. And if you can be consistent every day then that makes the coaches able to trust you. So I just want to work on being consistent every day and just showing good things every single day."





Philo was asked about what his reaction was when he got the chance to play and start last season.





"I mean I was excited," said Philo. "I came here to play football. It's what I love to do, so any chance I get, the chance to go out there with a team able to make plays and just play the game that I love, it's something to be excited about. So whenever they told me I mean I got excited, I started preparing like I had all season and when my number was called, I took advantage of the opportunity."





Philo answered the next question about the receivers by saying it's early in the spring so a lot of them are still getting used to things and learning, but he's excited to see what they can do as they progress through the spring and get more comfortable with the offense.





The final question for Philo was about how he motivates himself and stays engaged even if he is playing behind King as the starter. Philo responded by saying he's trying to be a better version of himself every single day. He wants to be one percent better every day, compete and fight against complacency to keep growing.





Georgia Tech will be back out on the practice field on Saturday for the third spring practice. Following practice, new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and defensive players to be announced will speak to the media.