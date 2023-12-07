The silly season is in full effect right now with the coaching carousel. Georgia Tech was the target of the rumor mill on Thursday as FootballScoop reported that defensive assistants Andrew Thacker and Travares Tillman would not be retained. Tech released a statement on Thursday night clarifying that both have been moved to off-the-field roles. Both coaches have contracts set to expire at the end of January.

“I’m very appreciative for all that Travares and Andrew did for our players, our staff and our program in their coaching roles,” head coach Brent Key said in a statement.

Both coaches have been out on the road recruiting and were expected to coach in the bowl game.

Key has reiterated since the end of the Georgia game his desire to evaluate his program at the end of the season which concludes in two weeks in Tampa when the Jackets play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, the first bowl game for Tech since 2018.

Both coaches were on the road recruiting on Wednesday and multiple sources denied knowledge of the change in staff to JOL prior to the press release.

Key was asked specifically about potential staff changes on Sunday and said the nature of coaching is an evolving staff year-to-year.

"I've been coaching for 25 years and I don't think I've been on one staff where there wasn't so you always have to prepare for those things," Key said during a presser.