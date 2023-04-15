ATLANTA- Georgia Tech held the annual White and Gold Spring Game on Saturday afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The team was divided into two different groups with several players moving between the units throughout the day. Head coach Brent Key said the numbers at certain positions dictated the decision to not completely separate both teams and instead how the offense in white and the defense in gold so they could sub and adjust throughout the scrimmage if needed. The quarterbacks were all in green non-contact jerseys. "For the white gold game, we split the teams up the way we did because of the numbers you have in spring practice in certain positions. We wanted to be able to keep all the defense in the gold jerseys and all the offensive in white jerseys. So you really couldn't go white and gold and be able to split the team's up like we did. I wanted to split teams up to get the guys on the team something to really have some fun with and so it's not the same thing they're doing every day in practice, and have some competition to have some fun." The officials at the game did not call penalties either during the game and had a lax whistle on sacks allowing the quarterbacks to extend plays. Redshirt freshman quarterback Zach Pyron ran the first-team offensive group mainly out of the gate and completed 11 of 16 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and zero turnovers. Pyron ran two times for 15 yards as well. Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King worked with the second team in the first half and the one offense in the second half. King was 4-11 for 91 yards with one touchdown with the Swarm and 9-11 with 185 yards and two touchdowns with the Wreck ‘em.

Pyron led the Wreck 'Em offense to multiple scores during his series (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Slot receiver Malik Rutherford was the playmaker for both quarterbacks putting up seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He lined up at both inside slot receiver and outside the numbers at times. "I think guys get too caught up in I play inside or I play outside receiver. Are you a good receiver? You can't get caught up in that when you want to play with tempo and we want guys who can make plays and at the end of the day we want the best receivers on the field," Key said. Rutherford wasn't too impressed with his overall performance. "It was a great day for the spring, but there is always room for improvement," Rutherford said. "It is all about getting better." Redshirt freshman receiver DJ Moore added four catches for 92 yards including a 55-yard touchdown catch from Pyron. Veteran receiver Avery Boyd had two catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, one was a two-yard catch and the other a 65-yard strike from walk-on quarterback Brody Rhodes. Rhodes worked at quarterback late in the scrimmage and ran three times for 23 yards as well. He threw five times completing three for 83 yards. Veteran backup quarterback Zach Gibson worked with both offenses and combined for 7 of 12 passing for 106 yards and he ran for a touchdown. Duquesne transfer wide receiver Abdul Janneh had one catch for 38 yards, Jamal Haynes had one for 34 yards and one six-yard run on a reverse. Alabama transfer Christian Leary had three catches for 35 yards. At the tight end position, UGA transfer Brett Seither caught one pass for three yards before leaving with a lower leg injury. Super senior Dylan Leonard hauled in four catches for 43 yards, Billy Ward caught two for 35 yards and Jackson Long hauled in one for 19 yards. The Wreck ‘em team ran for 142 yards on 27 carries led by Louisville transfer Trey Cooley (8 rushes for 59 yards and two catches for 41 yards), Jamie Felix added 29 yards plus one catch for 12 yards and Dontae Smith added 27 yards. Daylon Gordon had one rush, seven yards for a touchdown. The Swarm side was led by true freshman Evan Dickens six times for 23 yards. Antonio Martin had two carries for nine yards and Englan Williams had eight yards on five carries. Defensively, ends Noah Collins and Etinosa Reuben each picked up a sack. Nickel KJ Wallace, and linebackers Trenilyas Tatum and Austin Dean all had tackles for a loss defensively. Key said they kept the defensive game plan extremely vanilla with just one base call, two coverages and one pressure package. Cornerback Kenyatta Watson II had three pass breakups and cornerback Ahmari Harvey had two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Linebacker Khatavian Franks had a pass break up and two tackles. Safety Sirad Bryant led Team Swarm with six tackles along with Harvey. Clayton Powell-Lee, Wallace and Watson each had three tackles to lead Team Wreck ‘Em. Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers was big on the goal line and short yardage downs and disrupted the line of scrimmage. GUYS WHO DID NOT PLAY: Andre White was dressed but did not participate. Leo Blackburn, Juju Lewis, Khari Gee, Makius Scott, Jordan Brown, Luke Benson, Kaleb Edwards, James BlackStrain and Ben Postma were unavailable to play.





Dylan Leonard hauls in a pass against the Swarm Defense (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

DRIVE BY DRIVE: