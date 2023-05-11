Georgia Tech has their QB1 for the 2024 class. Aaron Philo, a former Minnesota commit from Prince Avenue Christian School near Athens, went public with his decision on Thursday. Philo visited several different schools over the spring, including UNC and Duke, while adding offers from the likes of Indiana and Cincinnati as well. He becomes commitment no. 6 for the 2024 class, and is expected to assume the role of leader in the class right away.

"It's been a crazy few days," said Philo as he began to open up about his decision with JOL. "Coach Weinke came by the school on Monday morning to see me throw, and after seeing other quarterbacks that day, told me that it wasn't even close when comparing me to the others. Then on Wednesday night, I called Coach Weinke and gave him the news. I am all in. The chance to play for Coach Weinke, a guy who has played at the highest level and won a Heisman trophy as a player. Now as a coach he is developing guys at the highest level, and getting them ready for the next level. I know with him and Buster, that I am going to become the best QB and person I can be." Philo continued detailing his relationship with the first-year offensive coordinator. "I love Coach Faulkner, and I have a really good relationship with him," said Philo about his future offensive coordinator. "He and I go back at least two years. It might be more, we would talk when he was at Georgia. I knew he liked me a lot back then. He was on me almost everyday when I was committed to Minnesota. In the end, despite the time it took between his decision to open things up and the decision to commit to Georgia Tech, the choice was an easy one. "I really feel like I just came to my senses," Philo said when asked about his decision. "Why am I not going to this place? It has everything I could ever need or want. The culture shift that is about to happen is about to be great. I've got the chance to be part of the foundation of something special. I also know that if something happens and I don't end up making it to the NFL, coming out of there with a degree from Georgia Tech is a game-changer." Philo is fully aware of what type of role QB's traditionally play in recruiting classes, and is eager to begin his role as the leader of the 2024 class. "I'm ready. I'm going to be the leader of this 2024 class, and I am going to do everything i can to help us get these guys that we need to get this thing rolling. He's not in the 2024 class, but I'm going to be working on Christian Garrett. He's blown up, adding offers from Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida in like a 24 hour span."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgTG9yZPCfmY8uIElNIEhPTUVFRUVFISEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JHWjh1Z1d2WWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S R1o4dWdXdlloPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFhcm9uIFBoaWxvIOKAoCAoQFBo aWxvQWFyb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGhpbG9B YXJvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjgwODg4OTkwMjM5OTQ5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==