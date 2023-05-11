Ga. QB Aaron Philo opens up about GT decision: "I came to my senses"
Georgia Tech has their QB1 for the 2024 class.
Aaron Philo, a former Minnesota commit from Prince Avenue Christian School near Athens, went public with his decision on Thursday.
Philo visited several different schools over the spring, including UNC and Duke, while adding offers from the likes of Indiana and Cincinnati as well.
He becomes commitment no. 6 for the 2024 class, and is expected to assume the role of leader in the class right away.
"It's been a crazy few days," said Philo as he began to open up about his decision with JOL. "Coach Weinke came by the school on Monday morning to see me throw, and after seeing other quarterbacks that day, told me that it wasn't even close when comparing me to the others. Then on Wednesday night, I called Coach Weinke and gave him the news. I am all in. The chance to play for Coach Weinke, a guy who has played at the highest level and won a Heisman trophy as a player. Now as a coach he is developing guys at the highest level, and getting them ready for the next level. I know with him and Buster, that I am going to become the best QB and person I can be."
Philo continued detailing his relationship with the first-year offensive coordinator.
"I love Coach Faulkner, and I have a really good relationship with him," said Philo about his future offensive coordinator. "He and I go back at least two years. It might be more, we would talk when he was at Georgia. I knew he liked me a lot back then. He was on me almost everyday when I was committed to Minnesota.
In the end, despite the time it took between his decision to open things up and the decision to commit to Georgia Tech, the choice was an easy one.
"I really feel like I just came to my senses," Philo said when asked about his decision. "Why am I not going to this place? It has everything I could ever need or want. The culture shift that is about to happen is about to be great. I've got the chance to be part of the foundation of something special. I also know that if something happens and I don't end up making it to the NFL, coming out of there with a degree from Georgia Tech is a game-changer."
Philo is fully aware of what type of role QB's traditionally play in recruiting classes, and is eager to begin his role as the leader of the 2024 class.
"I'm ready. I'm going to be the leader of this 2024 class, and I am going to do everything i can to help us get these guys that we need to get this thing rolling. He's not in the 2024 class, but I'm going to be working on Christian Garrett. He's blown up, adding offers from Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida in like a 24 hour span."
The role transitioning from recruit to recruiter is an exciting change for Philo, who had been feeling the heat from best friend and teammate Bailey Stockton ever since Stockton chose GT several months ago.
"He and I had been talking about me committing all week leading up to it. He's super excited about it, and so am I. We are going to figure out a way once I get there for us to room together. He will just be moving onto campus next month when I take my OV the first weekend in June."
While Philo's family was supportive of him in his original commitment to Minnesota, the news of his commitment to Georgia Tech was cause for celebration in the Philo household.
"My family is fired up. They can't think of a better place for me than Georgia Tech, so they are really excited. It is just over an hour down the road, and that's something they are definitely happy about."
Despite the way the situation regarding former Georgia Tech commit Jakhari Williams played out in the end, with news dropping the same night Philo committed to the coaches, his timetable had already been set. No other offer or decision was going to change that.
"Those schools I visited this spring, they didn't end up offering," he said about UNC and Duke, among others. "That was surprising to me, but it wouldn't have changed anything about me in the end and picking Georgia Tech in the end. My plan had been to commit this week, it wouldn't have changed even if they still had him (Jakhari) committed."
While some may enjoy the drama and excitement that goes with being recruited, Philo is ready to turn his attention elsewhere as he shuts everything down with this decision.
"Oh yeah, everything is locked in. This is what I'm doing, everything else has been shut down. I'm looking forward to talking with the other commits, and building this class to be the best it can be. I'll be around at the camps, so that I can be there and help recruit the guys we need. I probably won't throw, but I'll be around helping recruit as much as I can."
Philo threw for over 4,500 yards last season, finishing with 54 touchdowns and a GHSA state championship.
He plans to enroll early, and will be a regular on campus.