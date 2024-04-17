With changes to the NBA Draft rules, Ndongo is free to get feedback and submit his name to the draft multiple times now unlike previous rules that allowed just one draft entry and return to college. Guard Miles Kelly is also expected to submit his name once again for the draft. Neither player has entered the transfer portal indicating they intend to return to Tech if their NBA feedback is not what they are hoping for.

Ndongo had the third-best season for a Tech freshman post player behind Chris Bosh and Derrick Favors who were both one and done with the Jackets so exploring the NBA Draft isn't a surprise. In his first season under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire , Ndongo posted 12.4 points per game, and 8.2 rebounds per game and finished in the top 15 in the ACC in rebounding average, offensive rebounding, blocked shots, and field goal percentage.

Georgia Tech had a surprisingly busy news day in the middle of April on Wednesday as freshman big man Baye Ndongo announced his decision to test the NBA waters and signed with an agent while retaining his college status and the Jackets inked the final two high school signees for the 2024 recruiting class.

Georgia Tech announced the signings of the final two commitments for the 2024 signing class which currently sits at 13th in the Rivals rankings for 2024, center Doryan Onwuchekwa and forward Darrion Sutton.

Sutton moved up to 78 in the final Rivals rankings for 2024 and he committed to the Jackets just after the early signing period ended back in December.

“Darrion is someone we coveted for his two-way ability to rebound and slash on offense,” said Stoudamire. “That along with him defensively being able to guard multiple positions will be a plus for us from day one. I look for him to impact our program for years to come.” Stoudamire said in a Tech release.

Onwuchekwa was committed to Colorado before reopening his recruitment this winter and the Jackets beat out TCU to land the talented big man a few weeks ago. The Rivals 100 big man should be able to help Tech right away at a position of need.

“Doryan is one of the better shooting bigs in the country,” Stoudamire said. “He’s really worked on his body, losing 50 pounds within the last year, which showed his commitment to be the best player he can be. As he gets stronger, again just like Darrion, he can impact our program for years to come,” Stoudamire said.

Those two join guard Jaeden Mustaf and center Cole Kirouac as the four-man 2024 high school class. Tech has a few remaining scholarship spots open they will aim to fill via the portal with one portal commitment from former Oklahoma and Siena guard Javian McCollum already on board.

Tech will aim to replace departed seniors Kyle Sturdivant and Tyzhaun Claude as well as portal entries Ebenezer Dowuona, Amaree Abram and veteran guard Deebo Coleman who all entered the portal.