MIAMI GARDENS, Fla- Georgia Tech was dead in the water trailing 20-17 with 1:09 left and Miami had the ball and just needed to take a pair of knees and maybe turn the ball over on downs with a few seconds left. Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal had other plans and he ran Donald Chaney Jr. for the 24th time on the day and as he was being tackled by a gang of Yellow Jackets after a short gain, Paul Moala stripped the ball and Kyle Kennard pounced it giving the Jackets one shot with 26 seconds left to win the game with no timeouts. Cristobal who now joins some dubious coaching lists with his blunder said he was just trying to get a first down instead of working the clock. "I told my guys put two hands on the ball and we should've just taken two knees and made them drive 75 yards with two plays, but we didn't," Cristobal said. "There is no excuse." Key had faith in his team to make the play and he said he did not want them to quit. "I told the team there is only one thing that really matters and that is just playing for 60 minutes. That is the type of team we were capable of being and we've shown we can be at times but we haven't put it all together yet. We spent every second on the clock and played the way you are supposed to play," Key said.

King scores the first touchdown of the day for Tech with 3:19 left in the third quarter (Jasen Vinlove/USAToday)

On the game-winning drive, Tech quarterback Haynes King misfired on first down but hit Miami native receiver Malik Rutherford for a 30-yard gain on the next play. After spiking the ball with 10 seconds left at the UM44, King rolled out and found Orlando native receiver Christian Leary who slipped behind the Canes defense and scored on a 44-yard touchdown on his only catch of the day. "My mindset was let's go. I looked everybody in their eyes and everybody seemed confident in me and believed in me and each other. Everbody had the same mindset and you've got to commit and invest in it. Everybody believed we were going to win that game. We had the last chance and we were going to move that ball down the field," King said. Leary said the play he scored on was a four-vertical call and he broke off his route when he saw King scramble. "Usually at the end of practice, we go through a scramble drill, not too much, but enough to know what you go to do," Leary said. "We had the four-verts and I looked back and I saw Haynes roll right and that is when I flipped my hips and went to the back pylon and the ball was already in the air. I knew I had to catch this one. It felt like a movie." Leary said the mood in the huddle was very upbeat despite the long odds on the final drive. "It felt like a movie. We all just looked at each other and were like let's do this," he said. "Nobody really had their head down and was like it was over. We wanted to play until the last tick and that is what we did." Tech coach Brent Key opted to take a knee to avoid a penalty on the PAT giving Tech a 23-20 lead with one second left. The Jackets onside kick bounced out of bounds and Miami tried to lateral the ball a bunch of times but it didn’t work and K.J. Wallace forced a fumble to end the game at midfield to complete one of the most improbable comebacks in ACC history. "I can't tell you how proud I am of these kids and this coaching staff. We talked about resilience and these guys just kept plugging away," Key said. "That really started at the beginning of this past week so it is kind of fitting almost at midnight right now." Key moved to 3-0 against ranked ACC teams in his brief tenure as head coach while delivering Miami their first loss of the season. It was Tech’s much-maligned defense that carried the game for much of the day. They had a lot of bends but didn’t break turning over Tyler Van Dyke three times and forcing five total turnovers on the day. It was the first game for new defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer after Key decided to demote Andrew Thacker from defensive playcaller after the loss to Bowling Green. "Kevin talked all week and we spent a lot of time on situational football all week and Kevin told the defense this game will come down to a fourth and one and a play like that," Key said. "Credit to the defensive staff and they rallied around Kevin. He taught it as one voice and it was going to go one way and we wanted to put the guys in a position to do well and have success." The Jackets held Miami to just three points in the first half and the Jackets did not score on offense until 3:19 was left in the third quarter after trailing 10-0. Safety LaMiles Brooks picked off Van Dyke in the end zone, safety Jaylon King had an interception that he returned 64 yards to set up a field goal by Birr in the fourth quarter and cornerback Ahmari Harvey also joined in with a key interception to end another Miami drive. "The secondary really showed their preparation and showed their ability to anticipate things that were going to happen and be in the right position to make plays. Outside of the (three) interceptions I was proud of the way those guys tackled tonight. We are tackling pretty hard on the edge tonight," Key said.

King returns his interception against Miami nearly taking it the distance (Jasen Vinlove/USAToday)

King’s interception return was the longest since October 5, 2018 when Juanyeh Thomas had a 95-yard touchdown return on an interception at Louisville. Linebacker Paul Moala had a key sack in the game following a Haynes King interception that kept Miami out of the end zone with just 6:23 left and then he had the strip at the end of the game. He had seven tackles and 1.5 TFLs to go with those two big plays. On his key forced fumble, Moala said he knew they were going to run the ball and he had one job on the play. "We knew they were going to run the ball and they were trying to look for the first down so they could knee it. All that was going through my mind was we had to get that ball out. We have a lot of faith in the offense throughout the week so all that was on our mind (as a defense) was we have to get the ball back to the offense and they are going to make it happen," Moala said. Moala had been outspoken after the loss to Bowling Green about how the team was not up for the challenge that day and he said that Key challenged them and told them they were the fragile team and they had to change that narrative with their play. "Coach Key challenged us throughout the week and told us we are now looked at as a fragile team and people are going to sleep on us and not expect much out of us. So going into the week we knew that we were going to have to set the tone and create the identity that we wanted. Coming off last week and into this week, the mindset was just let's change everybody's thoughts on campus on this field," he said. Brooks had an interception and two PBUs while his fellow safeties Clayton Powell-Lee and Jaylon King led the team with 16 combined tackles including a TFL for King to go with his interception his third of the season. Cornerback Myles Sims had eight tackles including several key tackles on screen passes that were the Achilles Heel of the Jackets’ defense in the Bowling Green game the week before. Tech’s defense gave up 453 yards, but it took Miami 83 plays to get those yards and for the most part Tech limited explosives and was okay on third down stopping Miami 8 of 16 times and stonewalling them on a fourth down as well in the first half. Offensively it was not King’s best day at quarterback. He threw for 151 yards a season-low on 12-25 passing with two interceptions and one touchdown in the air. He did ran 10 times for 46 net yards and a touchdown. "It is not an individual game, it is a team game and it is three phases, offense, defense and special teams and everybody played a helluva game. It wasn't everybody's best, but oh my God the grit and the fight that we had at the end it is just amazing. That is the thing that you want to be a part of, just teams that keep fighting until the end and never give up. We are always going to have a chance if everybody believes in each other," King said. Jamal Haynes ran seven times for 33 yards to lead the ground game including an impressive 4-yard touchdown where he carried two Hurricane defenders into the end zone. Rutherford led the team with three catches for 33 yards most coming on one 30-yard catch on the final drive. Receiver Eric Singleton had his five straight games with a touchdown streak ended, but he had two catches for 20 yards. Punter David Shanahan did a great job of flipping the field other than one punt under pressure after a bad snap. He ended the day with a 45.2 punt average despite one short punt. Aidan Birr hit a 27-yard field goal and all his PATs including a long one after a penalty following an early touchdown in the third quarter.

SERIES BY SERIES