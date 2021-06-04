Local '23 CB gets his first taste of Georgia Tech on visit
Marietta (Ga.) 2023 corner Jace Arnold might live close to Georgia Tech, but his first time on campus came this week due to the long NCAA dead period. Arnold spent the day on the Flats with the bra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news