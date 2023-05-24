Danny Hall is a legend in the history of college baseball, there’s no doubting that, as the numbers illustrate his longevity - and consistency, throughout his time at GT.

Without a Super Regional appearance since 2006, the Georgia Tech program that was once preparing the stadium all season to host found themselves celebrating an appearance in the ACC Tournament, a feat that all but two teams in the conference do each year.

After 30 years with Danny Hall as head coach, something needs to be done to light a spark around a program that has quickly grown as stagnant as any in the country.

The time has come for a change to be made at Georgia Tech.

In conversations with sources and other people who have been around the GT baseball program longer than I, the strongest pieces of nearly every Danny Hall’s teams have been those that swing the bat.

The weaknesses haven’t changed much either- pitching and defense. The 2023 edition of Danny Hall’s bunch was much better defensively than in years past, but as the defense improved, the pitching reached a level in which at times this season the program had the second worst ERA in all of the Power Five.

Those two factors have especially been rough the last handful of years, as former Yankees employee Danny Borrell has never been able to find his footing at the college level.

The risk of hiring someone that had been in a role where development superseded wins and losses in terms of importance for as long as he did was clear from the start.

That risk proved costly, as Georgia Tech’s team ERA has gone up each year Borrell has been in Atlanta. Despite that trend, the previous administration extended him through the 2025 season, a decision that is not going to come without consequence.

Athletic Director J Batt has been on campus at Georgia Tech for less than a full year. In his time in Atlanta, he has already replaced the football coach (Brent Key) and the basketball coach (Damon Stoudamire) but the 2022-23 athletic calendar isn’t over yet.

As the Georgia Tech baseball program heads back to Atlanta from Durham, it is clear that this team has reached a level of stagnation that is not going to be fixed with just one change.

The changes are needed from the top down.

Danny Hall’s contract does not expire until 2025, meaning a buyout would likely be in any discussions regarding he and Georgia Tech part ways.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though. A simple retirement, move into a non-baseball role, or even a fundraising role should all be in the cards. No farewell tour is needed, as attendance has suffered enough. Fan interest has suffered enough.

The talent in the state of Georgia, and the metro Atlanta area specifically is at an all-time high. NIL opportunities in collegiate sports should be a plus for Georgia Tech, not a negative. Kevin Parada knows.

The recruiting rankings per Perfect Game the last two cycles for Georgia Tech:

2023 - 4

2022 - 3

Those numbers have national analysts, local journalists, and even other coaches wondering why there have not been better results.

It is clear for many what must be done if Georgia Tech is as eager to re-gain the status as a “destination program” they once held in baseball as they are to re-gain their footing in both basketball and football.

From talking to numerous sources throughout college athletics, there is a consensus that the ceiling of the baseball program, despite recent results, is the highest of the "big three" sports played on The Flats.

A clear picture for many, sure - but what will first year (and first time) AD J Batt do? All eyes are on him.

There would be no shortage of candidates for a job many consider one of the top 20 jobs nationally, given the combination of location, tradition, and playing in the ACC. There's even a candidate already on the staff that many consider to be one of the bigger rising stars in the sport.